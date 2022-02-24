Trading 212 Sees 318% Rise in 2020 Revenue, Seeks German License

Wayfair stock, an e-commerce marketplace that sells furniture and home goods, has declined by almost 26% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which declined by about 7% over the same period. The stock also remains down by about 58% from its all-time highs seen in early 2021. There are a couple of trends driving Wayfair stock lower. Wayfair was seen as a play of two of the hottest pandemic trends, namely the surging demand for home improvement products as people spent more time at home through the pandemic, and the growing shift to e-commerce. However, with Covid-19 cases on the decline and traffic at brick and mortar stores rising, the stock has fallen out of favor with investors. Moreover, high-growth tech stocks, in general, have seen a sell-off, given the prospect of interest rate hikes and tighter monetary policy and this has also impacted Wayfair stock.

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO