ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trading 212 Sees 318% Rise in 2020 Revenue, Seeks German License

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 1 day ago

London-headquartered Trading 212 published its annual financials for 2020, reporting almost a 318 percent jump in its revenue. The group company generated £124.1 million in revenue in 2020, jumping from £29.7 million in the prior year. Additionally, the pre-tax profits jumped 60 percent to £15.2 million. The...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

KBR rises 7% on beating Q4 revenue expectations

KBR (KBR +7.2%) reports Q4 revenue of $2.5B with a 70% Y/Y missed consensus by $30M. Net income attributable to company growth of 258%. Adjusted EBITDA growth of 27%. Delivered 1.2x book-to-bill. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats consensus by $0.04. FY 2022 Guidance: Consolidated revenue: $6.3B-6.8B (vs. consensus $6.77B); Adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#German#Companies House#T212#British#Bulgarian#Europen#Cypriot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Forbes

This Internet Retailer Trades At Just 1x Revenue, But Is It A Buy?

Wayfair stock, an e-commerce marketplace that sells furniture and home goods, has declined by almost 26% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500 which declined by about 7% over the same period. The stock also remains down by about 58% from its all-time highs seen in early 2021. There are a couple of trends driving Wayfair stock lower. Wayfair was seen as a play of two of the hottest pandemic trends, namely the surging demand for home improvement products as people spent more time at home through the pandemic, and the growing shift to e-commerce. However, with Covid-19 cases on the decline and traffic at brick and mortar stores rising, the stock has fallen out of favor with investors. Moreover, high-growth tech stocks, in general, have seen a sell-off, given the prospect of interest rate hikes and tighter monetary policy and this has also impacted Wayfair stock.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Precipio sees 25% growth in Q4 prelim revenues

Precipio (PRPO) expects revenues of $8.9M in 2021, an increase of $2.8M from prior year; Q4 revenues are seen posting a 25% Y/Y gain to $2.4M. Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 and FY revenue stands at $3.2M and $9.6M respectively. The growth was led by revenue growth in Pathology Diagnostic...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

Shares in Nubank rise as it narrows loss, boosts revenue

(Reuters) – Shares in Nubank rose nearly 8% in after-hours trading on Tuesday as investors welcomed a narrower fourth-quarter loss at Latin America’s most valuable fintech, which added new clients and sold more products. The digital bank, which listed its shares in New York in December, posted a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Peering Into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company LTD.'s Recent Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company LTD.'s (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 68.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.19 million shares sold short, which is 0.27% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
WTOP

Tysons-based Gannett sees drop in revenue, rise in online subscribers

Tysons, Virginia-based Gannett, publisher of USA Today and dozens of local newspapers, reported a drop in fourth quarter revenue, though it cut its quarterly losses and saw an increase in its paid digital-only subscribers. For the quarter, Gannett lost $22.4 million, compared to a net loss of $122.2 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Coinspeaker

S&P 500 Closes in Correction, Leading to Moderate Increase in Stock Futures

Amid the ongoing military strife between Russia and Ukraine, US stock futures inched higher as the S&P 500 closed in correction territory. US stock market futures were marginally up in pre-market trading on Wednesday, February 23rd, after the S&P 500 closed. This positive development came amid the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine after the Kremlin recently annexed parts of eastern Ukraine.
STOCKS
Front Office Sports

ViacomCBS Changing Name to Paramount, Revenue Rises to $8B

ViacomCBS saw revenues rise 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021 to $8 billion, and the company announced a major rebrand. As of Wednesday, the company is changing its name to Paramount, aligning its brand with flagship streaming service Paramount+. Football was once again key to the media conglomerate’s...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy