Public Safety

Drake Alleged Stalker Files Restraining Order Against Him

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot going on here! A woman...

Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
Child rapist bragged about light punishment before sentence to girl's jail

Remember the fully grown California man who was sent to a little girl's juvenile detention center as punishment for the crime of molesting a little girl?. A child molester reportedly bragged about the light sentence he would receive in California in a phone call from jail, Fox News reported Monday.
Tiktok Star Went Viral For Joke About Killing Now Arrested With Her Mother

A TikTok star who recently went viral for an eerie video about killing someone has just been arrested with her mother and three other people. Reports say that 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, allegedly ran some cousins off the road killing them both this past Friday night in Leicestershire, England. The NY Post also adds that the incident was so bad it tore the car in half. Currently law enforcement is still investigating the deadly incident. In court a judge asked the mother and daughter if they realized that they will “face the most serious charge known to criminal law,” in which they both responded, "yes".
Brian Laundrie May Have Had Assistance In 'Suicide', Retired FBI Agent Suggests

The autopsy report for the death of Brian Laundrie has come out and answers several questions surrounding the last few moments of his life. As answers start to roll out, more questions are being asked. Former FBI Agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes there have been a lot of details that felt "bothersome" to her concerning the highly-talked about case.
Ioan Gruffudd Files for Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice Evans

Nearly a year after filing for divorce, Ioan Gruffudd has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife, Alice Evans. According to a request filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday and obtained by ET, the Fantastic Four actor is asking a judge to order Evans, who he married in 2007, not to contact him or his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, to stay 100 yards away from them "except for peaceful child custody exchanges" and to not harass, attack, or threaten them among other behavior.
Man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife

A Kentwood man admitted to strangling and killing his pregnant wife in court on Monday. Richard Guichelaar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and assault of a pregnant individual. Documents show Richard called 911 and said he had found his wife dead in their bed. View the full story on WOOD...
BLM Activist Freed On Bond Days After Trying To Murder Democrat Candidate

Investigators say last week that prominent BLM activist Quintez Brown went to the campaign headquarters of Craig Greenberg and opened fired, nearly murdering him. Brown is a well known activist who appeared on MSNBC with Joy Reid and even wrote a few columns for the Courier-Journal newspaper. Brown was arrested...
Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
Jealous mother who ran over love rival made pregnant by the father of her child is jailed

A jealous mother has been jailed for three years for running over a love rival who had been made pregnant by the father of her child.Alexis Glass, 20, mounted the pavement and crushed Chantay Dunlavy against a wall on Summerwood Road, Isleworth, west London, on 10 September last year.David Markham, prosecuting, said: “The defendant deliberately drove her vehicle at the victim who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time.“The defendant’s own child was in the vehicle in an unsecure baby seat.” Glass had only given birth two months before the incident and the father of the baby, known as Jayden,...
