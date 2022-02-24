ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

First responders battle fire at Tampa grocery store

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Heavy smoke poured from a Tampa grocery early Thursday morning, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

First responders were called to Quadro Supermarket on N. Armenia Avenue Thursday around 3:20 a.m. When they arrived, crews said heavy smoke was pouring from the store’s front entrance. Additional firefighters were called to assist.

Fire Rescue said dense smoke filled the building, which made it difficult to search for occupants. Crews said they searched the building twice, but confirmed the building was empty.

During their search, firefighters found a large fire near the back of the building. The fire was taken under control within 20 minutes.

Fire Rescue told 8 On Your Side there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Due to the location of the building, northbound and southbound lanes of N. Armenia Avenue. were shut down at W. Waters Avenue.

TAMPA, FL
