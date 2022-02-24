ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in hospital after shooting in North Memphis, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 1 day ago
Councilman proposes police leave blue lights on at night to deter crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of National Street.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was rushed to Regional One.

His condition was not released.

According to MFD, a woman was grazed by a bullet but was not taken to the hospital.

No suspect information has been released in the shooting.

Call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

