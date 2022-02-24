ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Propaganda 021722

By Rick Webb
Clarion News
 4 days ago

As I stood back the last couple of years observing and experiencing this "COVERT"-19 plan, I have verified what I believe about the populous. For the most part, and I do mean most, people don't really want to know truth. We have been indoctrinated to believe whatever we are...

www.theclarionnews.com

Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Sean Penn: The Real Reason Why The Actor Is In Ukraine During Russia’s Invasion

Sean Penn landed in Ukraine on the same day that the country was attacked by Russian forces!. Sean Penn, 61, is dedicated to his work. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, Russia launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine to prevent the country from joining NATO. As Hollywood stars continue to weigh in on the conflict from their homes in the United States, Sean has taken another approach and is currently in Ukraine — filming a documentary about the conflict with Russia!
WORLD
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Civilian hiding in bomb shelter says Russians soldiers are getting 'clobbered'

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Chess
Fox News

Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans

Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
POTUS
Washington Post

The Ukraine crisis is now a nuclear crisis

Russia’s publicly announced nuclear alert has turned the Ukraine war from a crisis involving nuclear powers to an actual nuclear crisis. With the caveat that we do not have many details about what the Russian alert entails, it is nevertheless a clear sign that President Vladimir Putin does not believe that the conventional military campaign in Ukraine is achieving the political outcomes he wants.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS

