Sean Dyche had many reasons to be happy after his side recorded their first back-to-back wins in 13 months but insisted the main one was the strength of recent performances.Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Tottenham left Antonio Conte questioning whether he was the right man to fix Spurs’ problems but it was all smiles for the Clarets, who moved to within two points of safety after following up Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Brighton with only their third Premier League win of the season.It was a victory which reignited belief amongst Burnley fans that they can beat the relegation odds once again...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO