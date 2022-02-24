ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Therapeutics Non-GAAP EPS of $3.51 misses by $0.54, revenue of $415.2M misses by $12.39M

By Gaurav Batavia
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
United Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:UTHR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.51 misses...

Seeking Alpha

Esperion Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52, revenue of $15.4M beats by $0.92M

Esperion Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ESPR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.77 beats by $0.52. Revenue of $15.4M (+59.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.92M. As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities available-for-sale totaled $309.3 million compared with $305.0 million on December 31, 2020. 2022 Financial Outlook: Research...
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
Leidos Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04, revenue of $3.49B misses by $20M; initiates FY22 guidance

Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $3.49B (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M. Initiates fiscal year 2022 guidance: Revenues of $13.9B - $14.3B vs. consensus of $14.38B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.10 - $6.50 vs. consensus of $6.85 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B.
Seeking Alpha

How To Retire With A Million In 10 Years And Live Off Dividends

If you are 50 or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We like to publish on this topic a couple of times a year as we want to show our readers, especially the new and relatively younger investors - what is possible with starting and investing early for the future. The earlier you start, the easier the path will be. However, whatever your stage may be, there is no reason to be disheartened because it is never too late to start. If you are already into your late 40's or even 50's, it is still not late - it will just require a little more sacrifice and determination.
Seeking Alpha

Repligen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16, revenue of $186.52M beats by $8.25M

Repligen press release (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $186.52M (+71.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.25M. For FY2022, the company expects total revenue is expected to be in the range of $800M-$830M vs. consensus of $801.51M, reflecting overall revenue growth of 19%-24% as reported, 21%-26% at constant currency, and organic growth of 18%-22%.
Materion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line, revenue of $397.2M misses by $30.83M

Materion press release (NYSE:MTRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line. Revenue of $397.2M (+16.9% Y/Y) misses by $30.83M. 2022 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.80 to $5.20. Excluding acquisition related amortization, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.70, an increase of 35% at the midpoint versus the comparable prior year metric vs. consensus of $4.78.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

