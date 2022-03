The Pacers organization announced the death of former coach Dick Versace on Saturday. He was 81 years old. Versace’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Versace coached the Pacers in parts of three seasons from 1988-91. He took over 19 games into the 1988-89 season, then was fired after 25 games in the 1990-91 season. However, in his only full season with the team in 1989-90, Versace helped the team go 42-40 and make the playoffs for just the third time in the franchise’s history.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO