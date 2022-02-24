Nautilus Biotechnology GAAP EPS of -$0.13 in-line

Neurocrine Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:NBIX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.84. Revenue of $312M (+25.9% Y/Y) misses by $5.72M. "As we exited last year with restored growth for INGREZZA, investments we are making this year will further accelerate our ability to help many more patients with tardive dyskinesia who remain undiagnosed and untreated. Additionally, we now have 12 clinical programs in mid-to-late-stage studies, many which will generate important data readouts over the next two years," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "With a blockbuster product in INGREZZA, a novel and diverse pipeline, and a strong balance sheet, Neurocrine Biosciences is uniquely positioned to be a leading neuroscience-focused company."

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO