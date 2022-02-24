ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Nautilus Biotechnology GAAP EPS of -$0.13 in-line

By Gaurav Batavia
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Nautilus Biotechnology press release (NASDAQ:NAUT): Q4 GAAP...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Mersana Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 (-54.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.01M (flat Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaap#Nautilus Biotechnology#Naut
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Can Moderna Bulls Stomach Shrinking COVID-19 Vaccine Sales?

MRNA reports Q4 earnings tomorrow. COVID-19 vaccine sales will be a main focus. Moderna (MRNA) reports earnings Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect revenue of about $6.79 billion and EPS of $9.90. The revenue estimate would represent a 35% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items. Expect Slowing...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Seeking Alpha

Reata Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.93 (-54.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.76M (-45.0% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, RETA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Visteon Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $1.61, revenue of $786M beats by $124.77M

Visteon press release (NASDAQ:VC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $1.61. Revenue of $786M (-0.1% Y/Y) beats by $124.77M. Guidance 2022: The company anticipates sales in the range of $3.150 – $3.350 billion vs consensus of $3.19B, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $295 – $335 million, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the range of $85 – $115 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Repligen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16, revenue of $186.52M beats by $8.25M

Repligen press release (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $186.52M (+71.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.25M. For FY2022, the company expects total revenue is expected to be in the range of $800M-$830M vs. consensus of $801.51M, reflecting overall revenue growth of 19%-24% as reported, 21%-26% at constant currency, and organic growth of 18%-22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Neurocrine Biosciences Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.84, revenue of $312M misses by $5.72M

Neurocrine Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:NBIX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.84. Revenue of $312M (+25.9% Y/Y) misses by $5.72M. "As we exited last year with restored growth for INGREZZA, investments we are making this year will further accelerate our ability to help many more patients with tardive dyskinesia who remain undiagnosed and untreated. Additionally, we now have 12 clinical programs in mid-to-late-stage studies, many which will generate important data readouts over the next two years," said Kevin Gorman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences. "With a blockbuster product in INGREZZA, a novel and diverse pipeline, and a strong balance sheet, Neurocrine Biosciences is uniquely positioned to be a leading neuroscience-focused company."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Millicom International Cellular S.A. GAAP EPS of $6.40, revenue of $1.35B

Millicom International Cellular S.A. press release (NASDAQ:TIGO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $6.40. Revenue of $1.35B (+23.9% Y/Y). Management comment: "In2022,weplantoaccelerateexpansionofourfixednetworktoreachonemillionadditionalhomes,ofwhichover halfareexpectedtobedeployedusingfiber-to-the-home(FTTH)technology.Weexpectthecostofthisaccelerated networkdeploymentwillbemorethanoffsetbyamoderationofourinvestmentsinourmobilenetworks,asweare nowinthefinalstagesofsignificantmodernizationandexpansionprojectsundertakenoverthepast24months. Weexpecttheseinvestmentswillhelpsustainsolidorganicservicerevenue,EBITDAandoperatingcashflowgrowth. Specifically, we are targeting organic OCF growth of around 10% per year over the next three years2 on average, reflectingexpectedmid-single-digitorganicservicerevenuegrowthandannualcapexofaround$1.0billion."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Amkor Technology GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $1.72B beats by $70M

Amkor Technology press release (NASDAQ:AMKR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.88. Revenue of $1.72B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M. Record gross profit $362 million, record operating income $252 million. Gross margin 21.0%, operating income margin 14.6%. Record net income $217 million. Outlook Q1 2022: Net sales of $1.50 billion to $1.60...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80, revenue of $6.58B beats by $210M

AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80. Revenue of $6.58B (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $210M. "Our record results were driven by the exceptional performance of our team members from coast to coast, evidenced by our used vehicle revenue which increased 55% and our used vehicle retail unit sales which increased 21% compared to the prior year. We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future and we are accelerating our self-sustaining used vehicle business to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Cel-Sci GAAP EPS of -$0.20

Cel-Sci press release (NYSE:CVM): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.20. As of December 31, 2021, the company had $37.1M in cash and cash equivalents. "Our current focus is in three primary areas, all of which are essential steps towards drug approval. First, we are assembling the clinical documentation required to obtain FDA approval of a Biologic Product License which will allow commercial marketing of Multikine, second, we are preparing and submitting our compelling data to peer review publications and third, on the production side, we are preparing the facility for FDA inspection as part of the Biologic Establishment License Application process. We look forward to providing updates on these essential steps as we reach milestones,” stated CEL-SCI CEO, Geert Kersten.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy