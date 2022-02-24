ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga, CA

Scoop: Former Googler raises $22M for heart care

By Erin Brodwin
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago

Tom Stanis is at it again. After spending nearly a decade building the virtual care offering at Alphabet life science spinout Verily, Stanis has raised $22.6 million in Series A funding for a new health venture called Story Health, he tells Axios exclusively. Driving the news: Saratoga, Calif.-based Story...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios

Hospitals and doctors hold leverage over employers

The failure of Haven — the joint venture among Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase — is the most recent example of how employers lack the clout to push back against the market power of increasingly consolidated systems of hospitals, doctors and other medical providers. What they're saying:...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Employers are flying blind when buying health coverage

Even after decades of being health care purchasers, companies ranging from small shops to Fortune 500 companies may not fully understand the health coverage they're buying and often pay more as a result. The big picture: "Employers have been forced to look around and assemble this hodgepodge of vendors," said...
HEALTH
Axios

Small businesses feel most crushed by rising health costs

Health care is a major benefit in attracting employees, but the rising costs serve as a barrier for small employers that already have a more difficult time competing for workers. The big picture: Only 58% of companies with fewer than 200 workers and 31% of companies with fewer than 50...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

The problem with getting health coverage through our jobs

The pandemic disrupted nearly every facet of health care. But it hasn't changed the way hospitals, doctors, drug companies and other health care firms continue to charge employer health plans — and workers — whatever they want. What they're saying: "The big honking problem is the prices that...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Saratoga, CA
Axios Denver

Omicron subvariant raises eyebrows as numbers improve

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maine case counts are lagging due to an ongoing data anomaly; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's daily COVID case counts are now under 1,000 and the positivity rate is below the 5% benchmark, the latest numbers show, indicating major improvement.Yes, but: The expectation of new COVID variants is tempering enthusiasm as experts eye Omicron subvariant BA.2, writes Axios' Tina Reed writes.It's believed the Omicron subvariant is roughly 30% more transmissible than the original strain, WHO reported — but it may not cause more severe disease than the original Omicron strain.A pre-print study out of Denmark found the subvariant is capable of reinfecting individuals who'd recently had the Omicron or Delta strains, though the phenomenon was uncommon.Zoom in: Colorado has identified 58 cases of the subvariant, less than 1% of total cases in the first week of February.State public health experts tell Axios Denver the evidence suggests the subvariant "may prolong the Omicron surge, but appears unlikely to cause a new surge."The big picture: The U.S. is averaging roughly 82,000 new COVID cases per day — a 64% drop over the past two weeks, Axios reports.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
83K+
Followers
35K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy