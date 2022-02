General Motors’ mass-market brand Chevrolet ranked near the bottom of the pack in a recent Consumer Reports analysis of major active automotive brands. Consumer Reports this week published a ranking of vehicle brands from best to worst, which was based on an overall score that it assigned to each brand. This overall score was based on the publication’s own road test scores for a brand’s various vehicles, along with predicted reliability as well as owner satisfaction based on responses from past owner surveys. A vehicle’s safety score from institutions like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety was also taken into account when assigning brand scores. Additionally, a separate “Green” score was applied to brands based on the number of eco-friendly vehicles it offers.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO