Internet

Twitter said it mistakenly blocked accounts sharing videos of Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Isobel Asher Hamilton
Business Insider
 1 day ago
A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moving along a highway in Crimea.

Associated Press

  • Twitter said it erroneously blocked accounts sharing footage from Ukraine.
  • It pushed back against claims that the accounts had been the targets of mass reporting.
  • Its head of site integrity said it didn't "trigger automated enforcements based on report volume."

Twitter said it mistakenly blocked accounts that were sharing footage from Ukraine — where, Ukraine's foreign minister said, Russian forces have begun a "full-scale invasion."

The suspensions affected open-source-intelligence accounts, which share footage posted to social media from conflict zones.

"We've been proactively monitoring for emerging narratives that are violative of our policies, and in this instance, we took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to Insider.

"We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts," the spokesperson added.

When questioned by Insider on what rules the accounts were thought to have broken, a spokesperson mentioned Twitter's policy on synthetic and manipulated media, which applies to misinformation.

CNBC reported that about a dozen accounts were affected by the erroneous blocks.

Kyle Glen, an OSINT researcher whose account was blocked for 12 hours, tweeted : "It's no coincidence that more than 5 twitter accounts covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine were locked at the same time. What are you doing to prevent the abuse of the report system?"

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of site integrity, tweeted on Wednesday that the affected accounts weren't the subject of mass reporting.

"A small number of human errors as part of our work to proactively address manipulated media resulted in these incorrect enforcements," Roth said. He added, "We do not trigger automated enforcements based on report volume, ever, exactly because of how easily gamed that would be."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Cnbc#Osint
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
