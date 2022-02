Going into this season, it felt like the Leafs had their most solid goaltending tandem of the Auston Matthews era, with Jack Campbell coming off a brilliant 2020-21 campaign and Petr Mrazek signed to a reasonable $3.8M x 3 year deal over the summer. The plan was for the two to share the crease until a preseason injury to Mrazek gave Campbell the net. Campbell took the reins, and by the time November had ended, he was being mentioned in early Vezina Trophy and U.S. Olympic team conversations. The Leafs were rolling, and it was largely due to Campbell’s early-season heroics.

