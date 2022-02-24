ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Supporters of livestock slaughter plant for western Iowa seeking comment

By Local News
hubcityradio.com
 1 day ago

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Backers of a livestock slaughter plant proposed for western Iowa are holding investor meetings around the region. Cattlemen’s Heritage is planning a four hundred fifty-million-dollar plant...

hubcityradio.com

KOEL 950 AM

Layoffs to Come for Another Wind Turbine Plant in Iowa

In late December of last year, TPI Composites in Newton will be ending its manufacture of wind turbines. More than 700 people lost their jobs. The company, which has been making wind turbines in Iowa since 2001, had its number of employees drop from roughly 800 down to near 50. Those 50 employees work in TPI's field services operation.
NEWTON, IA
Ames Tribune

Commission rejects request to tighten rules for Iowa livestock operations in sensitive areas

Facing opposition from Iowa farm groups, state officials rejected efforts Tuesday to restrict where livestock producers can build large animal feeding operations in environmentally sensitive areas. The Iowa Environmental Council and Environmental Law & Policy Center filed a petition last fall, seeking to strengthen rules about where livestock producers could...
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

You Can Support Iowa Farmers By Drinking Beer

This spring, you can enjoy a nice cold beer while supporting farmers. Busch Light and John Deere have partnered with Farm Rescue to raise money for farmers in crisis. For every case of Busch Light sold, companies will donate $1. The organization offers services to farm families in Iowa, North...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Phone use while driving laws in Iowa may change

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed bill could change cell phone laws for Iowans. Under state law, texting is not allowed but Iowans can still make phone calls. A proposed bill would prohibit people from making phone calls on handheld devices. Jeremy McClure, the Community Policing Sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department said […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Would Crack Down on Trucker Blockades in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says people involved in blockades and occupations like the one that’s been going on in Canada would be quickly arrested if that happened in Iowa, but Reynolds is also expressing sympathy to Canadians who are unhappy with that country’s vaccination requirements. She says the “means don’t justify the end,” but it does reflect “where people are today.” Reynolds approved a state law last year that raised the penalties for protest-related crimes. It created a new crime called “interference with public disorder control,” and people convicted of “unlawful assembly” can be sentenced to up to two years in prison. Iowa law now provides civil liability protection to drivers who accidentally hit protesters blocking roads.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Disease Hitting Iowa’s Burr Oaks

(Des Moines, IA) — The only oak species that are native in all of Iowa’s 99 counties is facing some disease issues. The D-N-R’s Tivon Feeley says they are seeing a lot of Bur Oak Blight, which is a fungus that appears on the leaf. He says Burr Oak Blight numbers have been “kind of fluctuating,” and the number of trees will decline without treatment. But treatment isn’t cheap — Feeley says it only works in small capacities like one or two-yard trees, and that can’t be used to treat “a forest worth of bur oaks.” People who think their Burr Oak trees are blighted can send samples to the Iowa State University Plant Diagnostic Clinic for testing.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Most Popular Pizza Makes You Wonder Who They Asked

In the words of Courtlin, "the thicker the crust, the closer to God." To quote another co-worker, simply "blasphemy", when discussing a new survey that reveals Iowa's "most popular pizza." Apparently, the rest of Iowa didn't get the memo. Iowa's most popular pizza is random. The first caveat is that...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

DNR: Eastern Iowa restaurant repeatedly failed to test water

A restaurant in a small eastern Iowa town that has groundwater contaminated by farm fertilizer did not adequately test the drinking water from its well for more than three years, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Cafe in Nichols, a town of about 340 people southeast of Iowa City, is required to […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa restaurant repeatedly failed to test water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Snow expected for Thursday in central Iowa

Another round of winter precipitation is heading into the forecast for Iowa Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon and lasts until Midnight for areas along I-35 and Eastern Iowa. Des Moines and Ames are in this new advisory. Roads will be getting slippery in spots by tonight with the light snow falling. A […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa offers refugees free commercial driver's license classes

Refugees in Iowa are being offered free commercial driver's license (CDL) classes under a new program launched this month, a spokesperson for Iowa's Department of Human Services (DHS) told Axios.Why it matters: It could be a win/win. Demand for drivers is at an all-time high across the U.S. and Iowa. Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghan refugees have settled in the state, and many are seeking employment. Plus: Some of them supported American military logistics operations in Afghanistan, experience that lends well to the trucking industry, DHS spokesperson Alex Carfrae said.Details: DHS' Bureau of Refugee Services has partnered with the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute on the new program.The institute helps many of its students line up employment before they graduate.The initial class will begin in April and be capped at around 30 people, according to Mak Suceska, bureau chief of the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services.What's next: A referral and application process is ongoing.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Strike at Iowa defense plant will last through the week

Davenport, IA- A strike at an eastern Iowa defense plant will last at least another week according to the Union. Union representatives told the Des Moines Register that they received an email from Eaton Corp. management on Sunday, saying that the company will not return to the bargaining table until March 1st.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Omaha pharmacy fined for doing business in Iowa without a license

An Omaha company that allegedly dispensed more than 10,000 prescriptions in Iowa without the required license has been fined $5,000 by the state. According to records of the Iowa Board of Pharmacy, Precision Direct Rx, an Omaha-based company, was granted a pharmacy license to do business in Iowa on Aug. 26 of last year. But […] The post Omaha pharmacy fined for doing business in Iowa without a license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa's Adventureland Park pay increase

The windy weather has some Elkhorn residents looking up and wondering if a tree might come down. His former players will celebrate his birthday by doing some good in his name. This is the highest tally for January in at least five years. Brain cancer treatments starts next week for...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Some in Iowa community oppose proposed wind farm

TREYNOR, Iowa (AP) — A plan by MidAmerican Energy to build a large wind farm in southwestern Iowa is drawing opposition from some community residents. MidAmerican is seeking to build a 400 megawatt capacity wind farm capable of providing power to about 144,000 Iowa homes, Iowa Public Radio reported. The project, dubbed the Silver Creek Wind Farm, would see between 90 to 140 wind turbines erected in northern Mills and southern Pottawattamie counties and is hoped to be operational by 2024.
TREYNOR, IA
KGLO News

Owner of South Shore Donut Company in Clear Lake to run for Democratic nomination in Senate District 30

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake businesswoman has announced she’s running for the Iowa Senate. Whitney Mixdorf says she’s seeking the Democratic nomination for Senate District 30, which includes Cerro Gordo, Worth and Mitchell counties as well as a portion of Floyd County. Mixdorf is a Clear Lake native who owns and operates with her husband South Shore Donut Company.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
K92.3

One Of The Strangest Airbnbs Is In Clear Lake

It seems like every now and then a strange Airbnb listing will just pop up. Normally people don't think of Iowa as a great vacation or getaway destination, but they are surely mistaken! Some of these strange listings are just proof of that!. If you're looking for a unique vacation...
CLEAR LAKE, IA

