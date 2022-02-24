Shawnee/Citizen Potawatomi Nation pact gets 2nd extension to meet terms

Another extension was approved this week to allow more time to meet terms lined out in the Continued Cooperation Agreement between the City of Shawnee and Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN).

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer said the transfer of infrastructure — and the appropriate agreements to do so — takes a little bit of time to discuss, draft and agree on.

“It will take us a little longer,” she said Tuesday. “We have been diligently working on discussions; those discussions have progressed very well.”

She said the effort has already led to increased coordination related to incident response, maintenance responsibilities and timely course of action on many different projects that both CPN and the city are pursuing.

More: CPN Behavioral Health Department plans for 2022 expansion

“Related to fire protection specifically, the CPN and Shawnee staff have had several times to exchange information on service calls, to discuss tactical incident planning, hazardous material planning, and the response thereto,” she said, as well as adding implementation of a system to cut down on double response efforts.

Regarding joint maintenance, she said the entities get together now on a monthly basis to talk about current capital projects, plans and coordination.

More: CPN history: 2022 marks the 155th Anniversary of Treaty of 1867

The cooperative agreement was first adopted in September, allowing 90 days to negotiate and mutually agree on — but not necessarily complete — the provision of various services and the transfer of affected infrastructure (roads, traffic signals, water lines, sewer lines and fire service) within the area of the recent detachment.

“In the event the Contemplated Agreements and Transition Items are not fully negotiated and/or mutual assent is not achieved within the 90-day time frame, a single, additional, 60-day extension may be exercised upon written agreement by the Entities,” the document reads. That one-time 60-day timeline extension was approved in December. Tuesday's effort was a second extension, which was not figured into the original terms of agreement but was an option included in the first extension.

Shawnee City Commissioners unanimously approved the addendum. Ward 3 Shawnee City Commissioner Travis Flood and Ward 5 Shawnee City Commissioner Mark Sehorn were not at Tuesday's meeting.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Shawnee/Citizen Potawatomi Nation pact gets 2nd extension to meet terms