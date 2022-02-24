ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Foster care children are easy prey for predators: They disappear without a real search

By Darcy Olsen
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

An estimated 55 children will disappear from America’s foster care system today. For too many, there will be no canvassing of the streets in search of them. No pictures posted. No social media campaigns. Not for these kids.

Anaiah Walker was 16 when she went missing in late 2019. She was living in a group home , and her family says she was a victim of sex trafficking. Five months later, her body – shoeless and disfigured – was found discarded on the median of a freeway. It took the police 12 days to even identify her.

In the past 20 years, agencies have closed the cases of more than 100,000 missing American foster children before they were found. Tens of thousands are listed as runaways . Others simply remain missing and the state has no idea where they are.

Disappearing without real searches

Having been a foster mom to 10 children in Arizona, I know from personal experience how vulnerable these kids are. One infant I fostered was born to an 11-year-old. Naively, I asked the social worker if the grandmother would help the new mother raise the baby. She didn't think so, the social worker told me: Grandma is the reason the child got pregnant. Grandma was pimping her out.

The social worker was nonplussed. This wasn’t her first rodeo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCOwk_0eNhw0eO00
Darcy Olsen in Phoenix, Ariz., in October 2021. Family handout

The need for reform is urgent. Tens of thousands of American boys and girls in foster care are disappearing with little real effort to search for them. In some states, cases can be closed after only six months . In other cases, as we reported on in Arizona, a child may not even have a photograph of herself that can be shared with police; and privacy laws may prevent her full name from being shared publicly to help in the search.

It should come as no surprise that foster kids constitute most of America’s sexually trafficked children .

Predators know that children without stable families are easy prey. And sometimes relatives prey on their own . Without involved families to lead the search, without motivated authorities to search, and hindered by laws that prevent transparency about the details of a child’s identity, tens of thousands of missing foster children remain just that – trafficked and missing.

Parkland parents, four years later: We never want another family to feel our horror

We do not have nationwide protocols for the prevention of disappearances , or for the search and recovery of missing foster children.

Had Anaiah disappeared from a traditional family setting, she might still be alive, like Alicia Kozakiewicz . Alicia was a typical teen living in a Pennsylvania suburb in 2002 when she slipped out to meet a “new friend” she had met online. The 38-year-old predator kidnapped and raped her while streaming the abuse online.

What human rights? My sick son is being held on secret charges in an Israeli prison.

It is a horrific story. But it ends with Alicia’s rescue. Due to the family’s diligence, police immediately searched. A recent photo of Alicia was plastered on walls, bulletin boards and television. Alicia was ultimately recovered by the FBI. As with many recovered children, someone recognizing her photograph helped save her life.

Basic protections for foster children

Basic protections governing our own children must be brought to bear on children in state care for whom the state is responsible. This spring, a robust package of laws championed by my organization, Gen Justice, will begin to protect the missing and trafficked children of Arizona, where we are headquartered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VX41o_0eNhw0eO00
North Carolina has nowhere to put foster children — so they lock them away in institutions. Spencer Holladay/USA TODAY Network; Getty Images

Working with our friends in law enforcement, we created a free photo ID integrated with search and rescue systems, so missing children can be searched for within minutes. Our missing kids will now also be reported to law enforcement within two hours , rather than weeks later or not at all. And we required the state to arm children in care with information about predators , the same as we parents teach our own children.

All states should make searches immediate, mandatory and ongoing. Predators think no one will look for these missing kids. Today, they are right. We must show them that we will put a stop to their violence and trafficking of children.

Darcy Olsen is the founder and CEO of Gen Justice. Olsen founded Gen Justice in honor of her foster baby Able, who lived just 56 days. She is author of " The Right to Try " and a 10-time foster parent.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Foster care children are easy prey for predators: They disappear without a real search

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Father severely beat his young son, leaving him bruised, after the boy and his younger brother made a variety of app purchases on an iPad

The 33-year-old father allegedly severely beat his 9-year-old son after the boy and his younger brother reportedly mad a variety of app purchases on an iPad earlier this month. The 33-year-old dad was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of five facing prosecution for leaving her 14-year-old daughter to babysit after Covid closed daycare

Melissa Shields Henderson thought Blairsville, Georgia, population 724, would be the perfect place to raise her children.It’s a place where kids ride their bikes everywhere and play pick-up basketball in the street, and “everybody knows everybody”.At the height of the pandemic in May 2020, with schools and daycare closed and bills to pay, Ms Henderson, 41, went to her job as an administrator at a health spa 37kms (23 miles) away in Blue Ridge, leaving her five children at home under the care of her 14-year-old daughter Linley.While Linley was completing an online school lesson her youngest brother Thaddeus,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to help despised daughter-in-law trapped in washing machine

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother despised her daughter-in-law. Their rivalry began shortly after the woman married my uncle. No matter what her daughter-in-law did, my grandmother's reaction ranged from critical to outright hostile.
The Independent

Teen jailed for 100 years for killing his baby siblings and claiming to free them from ‘hell’

An Indiana teen who killed his younger siblings in order to "free them from Satan and hell" has been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Nickalas Kedrowitz,17, was 13-years-old when he carried out the killings, which left his 23-month-old half sister and 11-month-old stepbrother dead. The Indianapolis Star first reported the story. Kedrowitz was sentenced to two 50-year prison terms earlier this week.He killed the children May and July of 2017. The children were both found unresponsive by police in the family's home. Both children had been left in the teen's care at the time of their deaths....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Missing Person#Foster Parents#Trafficking Of Children#Sex Trafficking#American
Concord News Journal

Single mother left teenage daughter to look over her siblings while she was at work because the daycare was closed due to Covid-19, faces prosecution

With the start of the pandemic almost two years ago, our lives drastically changed and every single one of us had to adapt to the changes were facing every now and then. From quarantines to daycare and school closures, the pandemic especially hit the parents who had, and still have to adapt their lives to find time and making plans how to take care of their children while they are work.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Parents sue school over video that shows white students carrying out faux executions of another student in blackface

School authorities in western Iowa have been sued by parents of a Black student for a video allegedly showing white students acting-out an execution while in “blackface”. In the lawsuit, which was filed in Iowa’s Scott County on 18 January, the leaders of Pleasant Valley High School were accused by parents of failing to inform them about an “abhorrent” and “racist” video. The clip, which was originally shared to TikTok in January 2020 by two white teenagers at the school in Bettendorf, Iowa, allegedly shows one student in “blackface” makeup while racial slurs and music appear in the soundtrack. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: I tried to live the tiny house dream with a baby and a toddler. Things quickly fell apart

Little pinpricks of blood are seeping through the back of my pajama top. There’s a tiny person making the human crossbar of the letter H between my wife and I, as we both take on the form of contortionists simply to remain in bed. The culprit of the pinpricks is my toddler — or rather, my toddler’s razor-sharp talon toenails sawing through her footie pajamas and into my otherwise precariously arched back. The bed is too small for the three of us, a sentiment known all too well to parents of young children.But our situation is a bit different. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.
Tracey Folly

My mother shared bathwater with 2 parents and 3 siblings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents own a nice house in the suburbs. There is a well on the property that provides running water to the house. If my mother wants to take a bath, she takes a bath. If she wants to take a shower, she takes a shower. There's no one to tell her she's using too much water or taking too long.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

398K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy