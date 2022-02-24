ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson downplays Ukraine conflict by telling Fox viewers to ask: "Why do I hate Putin?"

By Harry Fletcher
 1 day ago

War has arrived in Europe, with Vladimir Putin launching a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine last night.

It’s a terrifying time for the Ukrainian people, and the likes of US president Joe Biden and Boris Johnson have joined other global powers in condemning Russia’s "unprovoked and unjustified" attack.

The outlook is very worrying indeed, but that hasn't stopped Tucker Carson downplaying it all on Fox News in a bizarre section on his show.

The presenter questioned why Washington hates Putin so much, arguing that the Russian leader had never tried to “snuff out Christianity” or “eat dogs” in one of the strangest pieces to camera we’ve seen for some time.

“It could be worth asking ourselves - ‘What is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much?” he said.

“‘Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination?'”

The presenter went on to say, “Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?’ These are fair questions and the answer to all of them is ‘no’. Vladimir Putin didn’t do any of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbSAg_0eNhvwM800

So, despite launching an invasion of Ukraine, Carson thinks we should be a little easier on Putin because he doesn’t eat dogs.

If we see anything more deranged today, we’ll be very surprised.

He’s not the only one on Fox making questionable comments either. After the Russian president announced a “special military operation” in the east of the country, Donald Trump delivered an interview where it became clear he thought US troops were fighting Russians in Ukraine .

Right...

