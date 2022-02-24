ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd might have scheduled the worst tweets of all time as Russia declares war

By Kate Plummer
 1 day ago

Anyone who has worked in social media will be aware of how useful scheduling tweets are.

Setting up a few tweets then clocking off saves time and allows you to step away from your computer. What a win.

But to put it mildly, this can backfire when world events get in the way and make tweets look pretty bizarre in context.

R&B artist The Weeknd may have learnt this lesson when he started hyping up a mystery announcement he was going to make today by posting a number of excitable tweets, spelling out the word "tomorrow", for instance, by posting individual letters, and saying "LET'S GOOOOOOOO".

Unfortunately, as he did so , Russia declared war on Ukraine . Vladimir Putin warned other countries to not get involved while people reported explosions in areas in the country and the world reacted with concern and condemnation over his actions.

Here's a taste of what The Weeknd was saying at the time:

Yep. Not a good look. But fair play to him, upon noticing the war in Ukraine he decided he would delay his announcement:

But not before people on social media picked up on the chaos:



Social media: a complete minefield.


Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
