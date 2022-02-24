ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter

By Marsha Badger
 5 days ago

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Niecy Nash makes her 52 years on earth look like 25. The youthful comedian, TV host and Emmy-award winning actress has proven that you can live your best life at any age. Beyond her talents on screen, she shows us the importance of living an authentic life. When she was 50 years old, Niecy followed her heart and married her friend Jessica Betts.

When it comes to having body-body-ody, Niecy is in a league of her own. The naturally curvaceous Claws actress has a shape that is to die for and she is not afraid to put her voluptuous figure on display. I mean, why should she be? She proves that her curves were made for ball gowns and the red carpet. In honor of Niecy’s 52nd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she served us body goals on a platter.

1. NIECY NASH AT THE GLAMOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2019

Source:Getty

Niecy Nash attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City.

If you’ve ever wanted to know what a modern-day version of Jessica Rabbit would look like, enter Niecy Nash in this wine red velvet dress by Redemption. This look was made for the award-winning actress.

2. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019

Source:Getty

Niecy Nash attended the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

This pink sequin Christian Siriano gown hugged her in all the right places. The floor-length, low-cut dress was accessorized with a matching head wrap, which gave her a modern-day vintage look.

Of all Niecy’s red carpet appearances, this look is my favorite! There’s something so timeless and elegant about this ensemble.

3. NIECY NASH AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS, 2020

Source:Getty

Right before the pandemic hit, Niecy Nash attended the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020.

She matched the blue carpet in a blue and green sequin Tadashi Shoji Resort 2020 gown. The off-the shoulder dress featured a flattering silhouette with a thigh-high slit.

4. NIECY NASH AT THE LIFETIME SPECIAL SCREENING OF “STOLEN BY MY MOTHER, THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY”, 2020

Source:Getty

Niecy Nash attended the Lifetime special screening: Robin Roberts Presents “Stolen By My Mother, The Kamiyah Mobley Story”on January 13, 2020 in New York City. In the Lifetime movie, Niecy plays  Gloria Williams, a mother who steals a baby from a hospital and raises her as her own.

Niecy showed off her curves in a black Nash was clad in a black velvet jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with long, dangling earrings.

5. NIECY NASH AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020

Source:Getty

Niecy Nash attended the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

She looked completely radiant in a peach, Grecian-style single shoulder dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Her waist-length braids were accessorized with gold hair jewelry.

6. NIECY NASH AT THE 15TH ANNUAL CNN HEROES ALL-STAR TRIBUTE, 2021

Niecy Nash attended The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City.

The actress wore an electric blue crepe and satin panel Greta Constantine dress.

7. NIECY NASH AT THE 4TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF BLACK CINEMA AND TELEVISION, 2021

Niecy Nash attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The Claws actress looked flawless in a black and pink gown designed by Anthony Elle.

8. NIECY NASH AT THE 6TH ANNUAL INSTYLE AWARDS, 2021

Niecy Nash attended the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

She looked amazing in a bright red, single-shoulder asymmetric dress.

9. NIECY NASH AT THE 10TH ANNUAL LACMA ART+FILM GALA PRESENTED BY GUCCI, 2021

Niecy Nash attended the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

She shut the carpet down in a bright pink dress, designed by Chiara Boni La Petite Robe.

10. NIECY NASH AT THE MALINDA WILLIAMS’ RISE AND SHINE: LADIES WHO BRUNCH, 2021

Niecy Nash attends the Malinda Williams’ Rise And Shine: Ladies Who Brunch at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on October 02, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

The actress wore a bright red blazer-style dress.

