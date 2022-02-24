State announces 39 vaccination sites, including 5 in Hudson Valley
In the latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the state has opened dozens of new vaccination sites for kids, including several in the Hudson Valley.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 39 new #VaxForKids pop-up sites on Wednesday to help to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents.
"Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result, New York state continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers," says Hochul.
Children five and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here .
HUDSON VALLEY
Sullivan County Public Health Services
50 Community Lane
Liberty, NY 12754
Open: Thursday, February 24; 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Sullivan County
Ages 12+
HUDSON VALLEY
Yeager Health Complex, Building A
50 Sanitorium Road
Pomona, NY 10970
Open: Friday, February 25; 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: https://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/schedule-a-vaccine/
Event Partner: Rockland County
Ages 12+
HUDSON VALLEY
Hudson Valley Mall (Former Best Buy)
1300 Ulster Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Open: Friday, February 25; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: www.vaccinateulster.com
Event Partner: Ulster County
Ages 5+
HUDSON VALLEY
Yonkers Public Library
1500 Central Park Avenue
Yonkers, NY 10710
Open: Friday, February 25; 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Yonkers Public Library
Ages 5+
HUDSON VALLEY
Palisades Center (Adler Room, Level 4 near the Skating Rink)
1000 Palisades Center Drive
West Nyack, NY 10994
Open: Sunday, February 27: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: https://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/schedule-a-vaccine/
Event Partner: Rockland County
Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Fulton Polish Home
153 West 1st Street South
Fulton, NY 13069
Open: Thursday, February 24, 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
Event Partner: Oswego County and Fulton Polish Home
Ages 5+
WESTERN NEW YORK
Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility
5574 Niagara Street Ext.
Lockport, NY 14094
Open: Thursday, February 24; 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J, Seasonal Flu
To Register: Pfizer 1st Dose (5+) here , Pfizer 2nd Dose (5+) here , Moderna 1st Dose (18+) here , Moderna 2nd Dose (18+) here , Booster Dose (12+) J&J, Moderna & Pfizer here , Seasonal Flu (5+) here
Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department
Ages 5+
WESTERN NEW YORK
Chestnut Ridge Park
6121 Chestnut Ridge Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
Open: Thursday, February 24, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To Register: www.erie.gov/vax
Event Partner: Erie County Department of Health
Ages 5+
MOHAWK VALLEY
Fulton County Department of Health
127 East State Street
Gloversville, NY 12078
Open: Thursday, February 24; 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3505
Event Partner: Fulton County
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
Zion Cathedral
312 Grand Avenue
Freeport, NY 11520
Open: Thursday, February 24; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Zion Cathedral
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
East Brentwood Fire Department
26 Fulton Street
Brentwood, NY 11717
Open: Thursday, February 24, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
Part of the Solution (POTS)
2759 Webster Avenue
Bronx, NY 10458
Open: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Part of the Solution (POTS)
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
TEP Middle School
152 Sherman Avenue
New York, NY 10034
Open: Friday, February 25; 9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: TEP Middle School
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
East Brentwood Fire Department
26 Fulton Street
Brentwood, NY 11717
Open: Friday, February 25; 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department
Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
1579 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Open: Friday, February 25; 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
Ages 5-18
LONG ISLAND
Zion Cathedral
312 Grand Avenue
Freeport, NY 11520
Open: Friday, February 25; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event partner: Zion Cathedral
Ages 5+
HUDSON VALLEY
Hudson Valley Mall (Former Best Buy)
1300 Ulster Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Open: Saturday, February 26; 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: www.vaccinateulster.com
Event Partner: Ulster County
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
East Brentwood Fire Department
26 Fulton Street
Brentwood, NY 11717
Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
Bethel AME Church
420 North Main Street
Freeport, NY 11520
Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Bethel AME Church
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
Bethel AME Zion Church
20 Simmons Street
Copiague, NY 11701
Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: National Coalition of Black Churches & Bethel AME Zion Church
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
Wyandanch Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp
295 Merritt Avenue
Wyandanch, NY 11798
Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Wyandanch Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
First Baptist Church
100-10 Astoria Boulevard
Queens, NY 11369
Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: National Coalition of Black Churches & First Baptist Church
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
New Jerusalem Church of the Nazarene
2431 Church Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11226
Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: New Jerusalem Church of the Nazarene
Ages 5+
WESTERN NEW YORK
Allegany County Department of Health - County Office Building
7 Court Street
Belmont, NY 14813
Open: Saturday, February 26; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: Pfizer-BioNTech (5-11) 1st dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (5-11) 2nd dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (12 & up) 1st dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) 2nd dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) Booster here or call 585-268-9250
Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health
Ages 5+
WESTERN NEW YORK
JCC - Olean Campus Learning Center
206 North Union Street
Olean, NY 14760
Open: Saturday, February 26; Ages 12+ from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm; Ages 5-11 from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
To Register: Ages 12+ here and Ages 5-11 here or call 716-701-3777
Event Partner: Cattaraugus County Health Department
Ages 5-11 First Dose Clinic; Ages 12+
WESTERN NEW YORK
Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion
1100 Jefferson Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14208
Open: Saturday, February 26; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To Register: www.erie.gov/vax
Event Partner: Erie County Department of Health
Ages 5+
FINGER LAKES
The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence
126 Sander Street
Rochester, NY 14605
Open: Saturday, February 26; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: The Vineyard Farm
Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Destiny Mall USA
9090 Destiny USA Drive
Syracuse, NY 13204
Open: Saturday, February 26; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Destiny Mall USA
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
Freeport Bible Center
50 North Main Street
Freeport, NY 11520
Open: Sunday, February 27; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Freeport Bible Center
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
Kehilat Sephardim Food Pantry
150-62 78th Road
Flushing, NY 11367
Open: Sunday, February 27; 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Kehilat Sephardim Food Pantry
Ages 5+
NORTH COUNTRY
Essex County Department of Health
132 Water Street
Elizabethtown, NY 12932
Open: Monday, February 28; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J
To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/covid-vax-appointments/
Event Partner: Essex County
Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Oswego County Health Department
70 Bunner Street
Oswego, NY 13126
Open: Tuesday, March 1, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register:
https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
Event Partner: Oswego County
Ages 5-11
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
1579 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Open: Tuesday, March 1; 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse
1 Broad Street
Pulaski, NY 13142
Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php
Event Partner: Oswego County
Ages 5+
WESTERN NEW YORK
North Tonawanda High School
Alumni Student Activity Center
405 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J, Seasonal Flu
To Register: Pfizer 1st Dose (5+) here , Pfizer 2nd Dose (5+) here ,Moderna 1st Dose (18+) here , Moderna 2nd Dose (18+) here , Booster Dose (12+) J&J, Moderna & Pfizer here , Seasonal Flu (5+) here
Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department
Ages 5+
CENTRAL NEW YORK
Fingerlakes Mall Event Center
1579 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY 13021
Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics
Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall
Ages 5+
LONG ISLAND
East Brentwood Fire Department
26 Fulton Street
Brentwood, NY 11717
Open: Thursday, March 3; 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
Democracy Prep Charter School
207 W 133rd Street
New York, NY 10030
Open: Thursday, March 3; 11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Democracy Prep Charter School
Ages 5+
NEW YORK CITY
Democracy Prep Charter School
3872 3rd Ave
Bronx, NY 10457
Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Democracy Prep Charter School
Ages 5+
