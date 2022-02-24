State announces 39 vaccination sites, including 5 in Hudson Valley

In the latest effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the state has opened dozens of new vaccination sites for kids, including several in the Hudson Valley.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 39 new #VaxForKids pop-up sites on Wednesday to help to increase vaccination rates among children and adolescents.

"Our #VaxForKids program and other community-based vaccination efforts have been enormously successful, and as a result, New York state continues to lead the way on vaccinations, including for young New Yorkers," says Hochul.

Children five and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here .

HUDSON VALLEY

Sullivan County Public Health Services

50 Community Lane

Liberty, NY 12754

Open: Thursday, February 24; 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Sullivan County

Ages 12+

HUDSON VALLEY

Yeager Health Complex, Building A

50 Sanitorium Road

Pomona, NY 10970

Open: Friday, February 25; 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/schedule-a-vaccine/

Event Partner: Rockland County

Ages 12+

HUDSON VALLEY

Hudson Valley Mall (Former Best Buy)

1300 Ulster Avenue

Kingston, NY 12401

Open: Friday, February 25; 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: www.vaccinateulster.com

Event Partner: Ulster County

Ages 5+

HUDSON VALLEY

Yonkers Public Library

1500 Central Park Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10710

Open: Friday, February 25; 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Yonkers Public Library

Ages 5+

HUDSON VALLEY

Palisades Center (Adler Room, Level 4 near the Skating Rink)

1000 Palisades Center Drive

West Nyack, NY 10994

Open: Sunday, February 27: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://rocklandgov.com/departments/health/coronavirus-covid-19/schedule-a-vaccine/

Event Partner: Rockland County

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fulton Polish Home

153 West 1st Street South

Fulton, NY 13069

Open: Thursday, February 24, 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County and Fulton Polish Home

Ages 5+

WESTERN NEW YORK

Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility

5574 Niagara Street Ext.

Lockport, NY 14094

Open: Thursday, February 24; 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J, Seasonal Flu

To Register: Pfizer 1st Dose (5+) here , Pfizer 2nd Dose (5+) here , Moderna 1st Dose (18+) here , Moderna 2nd Dose (18+) here , Booster Dose (12+) J&J, Moderna & Pfizer here , Seasonal Flu (5+) here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

Ages 5+

WESTERN NEW YORK

Chestnut Ridge Park

6121 Chestnut Ridge Road

Orchard Park, NY 14127

Open: Thursday, February 24, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: www.erie.gov/vax

Event Partner: Erie County Department of Health

Ages 5+

MOHAWK VALLEY

Fulton County Department of Health

127 East State Street

Gloversville, NY 12078

Open: Thursday, February 24; 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/6Z7P0E2Q/?E_ID=3505

Event Partner: Fulton County

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

Zion Cathedral

312 Grand Avenue

Freeport, NY 11520

Open: Thursday, February 24; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Zion Cathedral

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

East Brentwood Fire Department

26 Fulton Street

Brentwood, NY 11717

Open: Thursday, February 24, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

Part of the Solution (POTS)

2759 Webster Avenue

Bronx, NY 10458

Open: Thursday, February 24, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Part of the Solution (POTS)

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

TEP Middle School

152 Sherman Avenue

New York, NY 10034

Open: Friday, February 25; 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: TEP Middle School

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

East Brentwood Fire Department

26 Fulton Street

Brentwood, NY 11717

Open: Friday, February 25; 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center

1579 Clark Street Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Friday, February 25; 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 5-18

LONG ISLAND

Zion Cathedral

312 Grand Avenue

Freeport, NY 11520

Open: Friday, February 25; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event partner: Zion Cathedral

Ages 5+

HUDSON VALLEY

Hudson Valley Mall (Former Best Buy)

1300 Ulster Avenue

Kingston, NY 12401

Open: Saturday, February 26; 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: www.vaccinateulster.com

Event Partner: Ulster County

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

East Brentwood Fire Department

26 Fulton Street

Brentwood, NY 11717

Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

Bethel AME Church

420 North Main Street

Freeport, NY 11520

Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Bethel AME Church

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

Bethel AME Zion Church

20 Simmons Street

Copiague, NY 11701

Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: National Coalition of Black Churches & Bethel AME Zion Church

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

Wyandanch Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp

295 Merritt Avenue

Wyandanch, NY 11798

Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Wyandanch Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corp

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

First Baptist Church

100-10 Astoria Boulevard

Queens, NY 11369

Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: National Coalition of Black Churches & First Baptist Church

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

New Jerusalem Church of the Nazarene

2431 Church Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Open: Saturday, February 26; 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: New Jerusalem Church of the Nazarene

Ages 5+

WESTERN NEW YORK

Allegany County Department of Health - County Office Building

7 Court Street

Belmont, NY 14813

Open: Saturday, February 26; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: Pfizer-BioNTech (5-11) 1st dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (5-11) 2nd dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (12 & up) 1st dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) 2nd dose here , Pfizer-BioNTech (12+) Booster here or call 585-268-9250

Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health

Ages 5+

WESTERN NEW YORK

JCC - Olean Campus Learning Center

206 North Union Street

Olean, NY 14760

Open: Saturday, February 26; Ages 12+ from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm; Ages 5-11 from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To Register: Ages 12+ here and Ages 5-11 here or call 716-701-3777

Event Partner: Cattaraugus County Health Department

Ages 5-11 First Dose Clinic; Ages 12+

WESTERN NEW YORK

Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

1100 Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14208

Open: Saturday, February 26; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: www.erie.gov/vax

Event Partner: Erie County Department of Health

Ages 5+

FINGER LAKES

The Vineyard Farm and Outdoor Center for Excellence

126 Sander Street

Rochester, NY 14605

Open: Saturday, February 26; 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: The Vineyard Farm

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Destiny Mall USA

9090 Destiny USA Drive

Syracuse, NY 13204

Open: Saturday, February 26; 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Destiny Mall USA

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

Freeport Bible Center

50 North Main Street

Freeport, NY 11520

Open: Sunday, February 27; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Freeport Bible Center

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

Kehilat Sephardim Food Pantry

150-62 78th Road

Flushing, NY 11367

Open: Sunday, February 27; 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Kehilat Sephardim Food Pantry

Ages 5+

NORTH COUNTRY

Essex County Department of Health

132 Water Street

Elizabethtown, NY 12932

Open: Monday, February 28; 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J

To Register: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/Health/covid-vax-appointments/

Event Partner: Essex County

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Oswego County Health Department

70 Bunner Street

Oswego, NY 13126

Open: Tuesday, March 1, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register:

https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County

Ages 5-11

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center

1579 Clark Street Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Tuesday, March 1; 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse

1 Broad Street

Pulaski, NY 13142

Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Event Partner: Oswego County

Ages 5+

WESTERN NEW YORK

North Tonawanda High School

Alumni Student Activity Center

405 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Open: Wednesday, March 2; 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen/J&J, Seasonal Flu

To Register: Pfizer 1st Dose (5+) here , Pfizer 2nd Dose (5+) here ,Moderna 1st Dose (18+) here , Moderna 2nd Dose (18+) here , Booster Dose (12+) J&J, Moderna & Pfizer here , Seasonal Flu (5+) here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

Ages 5+

CENTRAL NEW YORK

Fingerlakes Mall Event Center

1579 Clark Street Road

Auburn, NY 13021

Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://www.cayugacounty.us/1610/COVID-19-Immunization-Clinics

Event Partner: Cayuga County and Fingerlakes Mall

Ages 5+

LONG ISLAND

East Brentwood Fire Department

26 Fulton Street

Brentwood, NY 11717

Open: Thursday, March 3; 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: East Brentwood Fire Department

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

Democracy Prep Charter School

207 W 133rd Street

New York, NY 10030

Open: Thursday, March 3; 11:30 am - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Democracy Prep Charter School

Ages 5+

NEW YORK CITY

Democracy Prep Charter School

3872 3rd Ave

Bronx, NY 10457

Open: Thursday, March 3; 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Democracy Prep Charter School

Ages 5+