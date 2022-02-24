ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee lawmakers talk Russia attack on Ukraine

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — As Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, reactions from global leaders as well as local lawmakers were shared via social media and official statements.

According to the Associated Press, anticipating international condemnation and countermeasures, Putin issued a stark warning to other countries not to meddle in what he announced was a military operation in Ukraine, saying, “whoever tries to impede us, let alone create threats for our country and its people, must know that the Russian response will be immediate and lead to the consequences you have never seen in history.”

Tennessee lawmakers released statements Thursday condemning the invasion.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee)

“We pray for the people of Ukraine as they defend against Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. Biden must stand up to Putin and immediately levy severe sanctions against Russia — starting with removal from the SWIFT banking system.

“The USA stands with Ukraine.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tennessee)

“The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and other foreign policy debacles gave Vladimir Putin the green light to invade Ukraine’s Donbas region. In response, President Biden is predictably continuing to project weakness by imposing ineffective financial sanctions against Russian oligarchs and minor banks. The Biden administration should instead hit Russia’s economy where it actually hurts by reversing its woke fossil fuels agenda and becoming an energy exporter to European markets.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tennessee)

“Last night, the world witnessed Vladimir Putin’s aggression as he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian armed forces. The time has come for the United States to swiftly impose strong, crippling sanctions against Russia’s oil and natural gas production, access to international financial markets, and work with our allies and partners in NATO, Europe, and worldwide to impose the harshest penalties possible on Putin and the supporters of his totalitarian regime. The United States and our allies must do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself through military and financial aid, and ensure that Putin knows that his lawless aggression will not stand.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

