Comic heroes, gameshow hosts and space probes: take the Thursday quiz

Photograph: Thomas Alexander/Rex/Shutterstock for BAFTA

The quiz master is away, recuperating from his recent exertions at the Winter Olympics. Fortunately, before he left, he passed a crumpled piece of paper into the hands of one poor overworked member of Guardian production staff, and said, “This will probably do.” Before you are 15 general knowledge and somewhat less topical questions than usual. There is still a hidden Doctor Who reference to spot among the wrong answers and, of course, along the way you’ll meet some of your favourite familiar friends from the quiz. It is just for fun and there are no prizes, but let us know how you get on in the comments.

The Thursday quiz, No 44