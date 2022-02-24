ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic heroes, gameshow hosts and space probes: take the Thursday quiz

By Martin Belam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
Photograph: Thomas Alexander/Rex/Shutterstock for BAFTA

The quiz master is away, recuperating from his recent exertions at the Winter Olympics. Fortunately, before he left, he passed a crumpled piece of paper into the hands of one poor overworked member of Guardian production staff, and said, “This will probably do.” Before you are 15 general knowledge and somewhat less topical questions than usual. There is still a hidden Doctor Who reference to spot among the wrong answers and, of course, along the way you’ll meet some of your favourite familiar friends from the quiz. It is just for fun and there are no prizes, but let us know how you get on in the comments.

The Thursday quiz, No 44

  • If you think there has been an egregious error in one of the questions or answers, please feel free to email martin.belam@theguardian.com but remember, the quizmaster’s word is always final, and genuinely he is away so we might just all have to live with it if there are any disputes.

