ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed hawks, doves agree on liftoff. What happens next could be a battle

By Howard Schneider
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gePIn_0eNhty3A00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials agree inflation is too high and that interest rates should be increased at the upcoming meeting in March.

But if everyone seems a “hawk” for now, determined to bring down the highest inflation rates in 40 years, the 14 policymakers currently participating in Fed debates still have different ideas about the risks the U.S. economy is facing and how quickly the central bank needs to raise interest rates and take other steps to tighten credit.

The “doves” haven’t gone away.

Rather, they are keeping a wary eye on how quickly inflation may slow, and how employment, wages and economic growth respond to rising interest rates. Depending on how these play out as the year progresses, the natural tension between hawks and doves may reemerge.

Indeed what distinguishes a Fed dove from a hawk these days is more a matter of nuance - a bit more faith, perhaps, that world supply chains will get sorted and ease inflation, or, on the other side, a bit more willingness to raise rates faster now just in case they don’t.

Fed hawks and doves -

It’s captured perhaps most vividly in the divide between a Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve, betting the Fed will get away with “less ultimate financial restrictiveness” than in prior years, and a James Bullard, head of the St. Louis Fed, thinking the Fed will have to carry more of the load in inflation control and that “it’s important to get moving.”

Fed officials are also drawing lines around what to do with its stash of asset holdings, with some saying that outright sales of the portfolio might be needed as a way to further tighten financial conditions

WHY ARE INTEREST RATES RISING?

Yet even Evans agrees the Fed’s current policy is “wrong-footed” given that consumer prices are rising 7% annually. The Fed aims to hold inflation to 2%. While the central bank uses a slightly different measure for its inflation target, that too has been running far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Monetary policy, meanwhile, remains at full throttle, stoking an economy that at present has no shortage of cash to spend and no lack of desire to spend it. The target interest rate remains near zero, where it was set at the start of the global coronavirus pandemic to fight a sharp economic downturn. While the Fed has curbed the pace of its monthly bondbuying - aimed at stabilizing financial markets and keeping borrowing rates low - there is no firm plan yet to shrink the nearly $9 trillion in government securities the central bank now holds.

Fed policy rate and inflation hit a record gap -

Given the situation, increases in the Federal Reserve’s target interest rate are inevitable, and will likely be approved in quarter point increments at the next several Fed meetings.

As the Fed raises its policy rate, other interest rates tend to rise as well. Home and auto loans become more expensive as a result. Companies may pay more to finance their operations.

In theory that all helps slow the pace of price increases.

Both hawks and doves will be watching.

The COVID inflation surge -

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Cramer's message to investors and the Fed: Inflation may have just peaked

"We're in a market where everything is Fed and Putin," Cramer said, suggesting investors might rest a little easier if inflation is truly peaking and Russia is really de-escalating the Ukraine crisis. Cramer said the Fed should not only end its bond buying but should actually sell its assets on...
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

What Might Happen Next With Inflation (It’s Not Pretty)

WASHINGTON – Inflation has become a top political problem in Washington, damaging President Joe Biden’s standing with voters and grinding his domestic policy agenda to a halt. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that compared to last year, consumer prices in January had risen at the...
BUSINESS
Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#U S Economy#U S Federal Reserve#Fed Hawks#The St Louis Fed
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

The U.S. threatened a chip blockade if Russia invaded Ukraine. Now Biden must weigh the pros—and cons—of following through

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Early Thursday morning, Russia President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, sending troops across the border into Ukraine and shelling Ukrainian territory. The U.S. had already imposed economic sanctions on Russian businesses and leaders to deter Putin from escalating the conflict. Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. could unleash another round of punishment against Russia and Putin by blocking the country from accessing semiconductors made with U.S. technology.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Grist

How New Mexico abandoned 1,000 oil and gas wells overnight

Over the summer of 2020, Adrienne Sandoval, New Mexico’s top oil and gas regulator, testified before a U.S. House of Representatives energy subcommittee that was looking into abandoned oil and gas wells. Oil prices had plummeted in the first few months of the pandemic, thousands of fossil fuel workers had filed for unemployment, and operators were facing dire financial straits. It appeared that many companies would walk away from their responsibility to plug their defunct oil and gas wells, leaving the state responsible for the hazards and pollution they leave behind.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

329K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy