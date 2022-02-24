ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Column: Some discomfort is necessary to have compassion for the suffering of others

By Rev. Dr. Matt Seddon
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oczvc_0eNhtWWw00

…a school corporation or qualified school shall not promote the following concepts… That any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, responsibility, or any other form of psychological distress on account of the individual's sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation… (from House Bill 1134).

I’m an Episcopal priest, and I’m preparing to lead my congregation through the Christian holy season of Lent. We are called in Lent to examine our lives, and in particular, to examine our sins. At the beginning of our Ash Wednesday service we pray that “we, worthily lamenting our sins” may obtain “perfect remission and forgiveness” from God. Our tradition has always recognized that lamenting sins is the right way to respond to God’s unconditional forgiveness.

I have, therefore, found this part of House Bill 1134 odd. I certainly agree that we do not want to traumatize our children in school, destroy their sense of God-given self-worth, and send them home in tears. But I am not sure that it is automatically a terrible thing to experience some discomfort or anguish upon realizing that those of us who are white are descendants of people who treated people of color in horrible and unjust ways.

Those of us who are white cannot change the sins of our ancestors, but we should be highly motivated to work to end the still-present effects of historical injustices. Hearing about the deplorable and inhumane treatment of people of color is hard, and it should elicit empathy and compassion. Compassion, in fact, means “suffering with.” Suffering takes many forms, not all of which demolish a person’s self-worth. Suffering an appropriate amount of discomfort, distress, or even anguish for what was done — by people like us — is not only acceptable, I believe, but also necessary.

I think it is important to feel such sadness and to suffer with those who experienced evil, because feelings motivate change. Reversing historical inequities based on race is not the sole responsibility of those who suffered. It is also, it is even primarily, the responsibility of those who have not suffered and who currently have the greatest social power to effect positive change. This requires compassion, and compassion involves feeling empathy for the suffering of others.

Undoing hundreds of years of racism will be a long project, one that our children will carry on after us. Feelings of sadness, anguish, discomfort, and distress are part of being human. The process of experiencing these feelings and using them to motivate us to change is how the Bible and Christian tradition have always understood the process of reconciliation.

I seriously doubt that any teacher wishes to cause their students trauma or demolish their self-esteem. I am arguing against the odd notion implicit in House Bill 1134 that no child should experience an age-appropriate measure of distress when hearing about the history of their ancestors. Experiencing the distress that may accompany feelings of compassion for and suffering with another person are not something anyone, especially Christians, should fear. They are integral parts of receiving — and fully appreciating — the perfect forgiveness of God.

The Rev. Dr. Matt Seddon is the Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Bloomington.

Comments / 0

Related
Smoky Mountain News

Forgiveness

I’m taking advantage of the month of love to press on with more topics of the heart. A lack of forgiveness can keep us in a state of exile, and I’d like to be one of the first people to welcome you back into your natural state of abundance of love and appreciation on this adventure we call being human.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Essential Discipline of Turning Otherward

Many factors make it more difficult to develop and sustain friendships as we age. Examples include an increased focus on work and a dwindling capacity to listen and be present. It's important to take every opportunity to express gratitude and turn towards, instead of away from, others. Shortly after arriving...
ENTERTAINMENT
psychologytoday.com

The Healing Power of Hate

There are many circumstances when hate is an appropriate and necessary response. The goal is not to oppress hateful feelings but to release them without harming ourselves or others. Hate is a source of tremendous energy that can be channeled into positive change. The word “hate” provokes strong responses. Some...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

3 Red Flags That You Are in a Toxic Relationship

Toxic relationships negatively impact emotional health. Being aware and taking inventory of significant problems in your relationship is crucial. You owe it to yourself to evaluate how a toxic relationship impacts you and consider your options, including leaving it. In the realm of relationships, there are way too many walking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Bloomington, IN
Bloomington, IN
Society
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Partners May Be More Dangerous Than You Think

Having an intimate partner who is narcissistic can jeopardize one's mental and physical health. Higher levels of narcissism are related to more aggression before reaching what has been known as pathological narcissism. Before addressing the narcissist’s aggressive behavior, create a thoughtful approach with a safety plan and domestic violence resource...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

What Your Moon Sign Says About You—And Your Emotions

While it’s easy to skim through your daily horoscope on Snapchat (or Twitter, or IG) and go about your day, studying the other planets included in your birth chart can help you gain access to a wealth of knowledge about the more subtle aspects of your inner self. Today’s topic? Moon signs. Let’s take a deep dive into moon signs and how they impact your personality and your emotions—you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself along the way! In spiritual traditions around the world, the moon holds deep significance and has been revered as a deity and a sacred astral...
ASTRONOMY
psychologytoday.com

6 Signals That Your Relationship Lacks Emotional Integrity

People can have a high level of personal integrity, yet lack the emotional kind. Research shows that emotional integrity is not a constant personality trait, but something that must be worked for. There are ways you can fight to restore and increase emotional integrity in your relationship. Integrity is defined...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#People Like Us#Episcopal Church#House#Christian
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Types of Toxic Families

Breaking apart the specific household types and roles of toxic families. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
Carrie Wynn

Victims Lose Sense Of Self After Narcissistic Abuse

Last week I posted a short videoon the effects dating a narcissist had on me after leaving the relationship. As of now, the video has over 30,000 views and there were dozens of comments showcasing that it resonated with numerous users on the platform. Within those comments, victims of narcissistic abuse expanded on their stories and experiences. Within their stories arose a common theme that made my heart absolutely ache…
The Independent

Voices: You don’t owe people ‘toxic forgiveness’

Resentment is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die. I don’t know who first said that, but they’re right.They’re also full of it.According to this mantra — which often substitutes “unforgiveness” for the word resentment — I’m supposed to forgive whoever I’m angry with to release the animosity and therefore toxicity in my body. Once I do so, sincerely releasing my grudge, I give myself a psychic detox, open my chakras, raise my vibration, do as Jesus did, walk in Gandhi’s footsteps, become a role model, lower my blood pressure, and restore clean energy to my body...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
Carrie Wynn

Nonmonogamous Relationships Proving More Common

When I was in college, I dated someone that is often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways to Release Regret

Resolve not to live in the past and to forgive yourself. As you seek to release heavy feelings, work to counterbalance anger, fear, and guilt with optimism, hope, and joy. Exercises in intellectual, relationship, physical, and spiritual support can help you reclaim a healthy life. Few people arrive at adulthood...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

881
Followers
901
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy