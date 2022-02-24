ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

February 24, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Felled Tree Claims Life. Annapolis Garage Going Offline. Major Drug Bust. Winter Lecture Tonight!

By EOA Staff
 1 day ago
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!. The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you...

Hillman Garage Closing in Late March. Expected to be Closed for More Than a Year.

Annapolis’ downtown Noah Hillman Garage, a more than 40-year old structure that is at the end of its service life, is being rebuilt with the closure set for late March 2022. Residents and visitors to Annapolis are reminded that, during construction, downtown Annapolis will remain open. Project managers have carefully planned the teardown and rebuild of the garage to be as minimally disruptive as possible. In order to help residents and visitors navigate during the 14-month rebuild project, a new website was recently created: www.AccessAnnapolis.com . The website will serve as a hub for parking and transit information in order to help residents, businesses, employees, customers, and visitors plan their visits to downtown Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Honoring the Black Families of Eastport: Past & Present

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) will join with Briayna Cuffie and the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in honoring the heritage of Black families in the Eastport neighborhood of Annapolis. This event, Honoring the Black Families of Eastport: Past & Present, will take place on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Eastport located at 612 Second Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21403.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Man Assaulted With Axe on West Street in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating an assault in the downtown historic district where a man was assaulted with an axe. On Friday, February 18th, 2022, at about 1:40 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of West Street for a reported assault. The victim advised an unknown male...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Local Business Spotlight : SOFO

First, there was SoHo in New York. Not to be outdone, Washington came up with NoMa. So, what does Annapolis have? SOFO!. Despite the name sounding an awful lot like a piece of furniture to kick back and relax upon, this SOFO does anything but. Back in 2013, a group...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

