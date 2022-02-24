ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Show Me Something Good: Dancing with a Ladder on Face and Unnecessary Sax Solos | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 4 days ago

Jimmy invites people all over the world to show off their talents, like playing "Mary Had a Little Lamb" using a steel drum and playing cards. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

www.fltimes.com

Finger Lakes Times

Uma Thurman Was Intimidated Playing Arianna Huffington in Super Pumped | The Tonight Show

Uma Thurman talks about binge watching Stranger Things before her daughter was on the show and filming Suspicion and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber during the pandemic. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Finger Lakes Times

Hashtags: #AddAWordRuinABook | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy reads his favorite tweets with the hashtag #AddAWordRuinABook. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jimmy Fallon
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
Finger Lakes Times

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live.
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain displays endless legs in tiny feathered dress – fans go wild!

Shania Twain has served up yet another stunning look on Instagram. The 56-year-old country singer completely defied her years in her latest age-defying post, in which she rocked a tiny feathered dress and statement cowboy boots. WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about rarely-seen son Eja. The snapshot was captured while...
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Finger Lakes Times

Jimmy Performs a Tiny Euphoria Song | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy performs a tiny song about the second season of Euphoria. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
