Jabari Banks Challenges Jimmy to a Carlton Dance-Off | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Finger Lakes Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJabari Banks talks about working as Bugs Bunny at Six Flags for one day and starring in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, then challenges Jimmy to a Carlton dance-off. The Tonight Show Starring...

www.fltimes.com

Deadline

Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel Take On Oscar Decision To Pre-Record Some Categories, Offer Suggestions For Trimming Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Late night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel took on the controversial Oscar move to pre-record certain categories – documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound – rather than broadcast them live during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. “Even more insulting,” said NBC’s Tonight host Fallon, “before the awards are presented, the announcer will say, ‘And now, the categories nobody cares about.’” “If they really want to shorten the broadcast, maybe just skip the part where someone explains what an actor is,” Fallon continued. Watch the...
Finger Lakes Times

Sing It Like with Tracee Ellis Ross | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross and Jimmy team up to perform hits like "Rehab" to fit certain situations, like trying to hold back a sneeze. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy...
Jimmy Fallon
Finger Lakes Times

Dominic Fike: Babydoll | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest Dominic Fike performs "Babydoll" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY...
E! News

See the Stars of Bel-Air Do Their Best "Carlton Dance"

Now this is a story...all about the Bel-Air cast's first magazine cover!. E! News can exclusively reveal a first look at emmy magazine's February cover with the stars of Peacock's reimagined take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The pics and above video feature co-stars Jabari Banks, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their high-fashion photo shoot and dishing on giving the classic sitcom a dramatic twist.
Finger Lakes Times

Gordon Ramsay Critiques Jimmy's Sandwich-Making Skills | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Gordon Ramsay talks about the return of MasterChef Junior, judges Jimmy’s sandwich-making abilities and spills on his show Next Level Chef. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
Finger Lakes Times

Cupid Shuffle - SNL

A man (John Mulaney) accompanies his wife (Ego Nwodim) to her family reunion. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #JohnMulaney #LCDSoundsystem #SNL47.
Finger Lakes Times

The Best of Queer Eye | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Tan France and Bobby Berk stop by The Tonight Show to discuss embarrassing fashion mistakes and ride The Beast, a jet-powered speedboat. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
Finger Lakes Times

The Best of Sesame Street | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and the stars of Sesame Street perform classroom instruments and photobomb unsuspecting parents and their kids at 30 Rockefeller. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
Finger Lakes Times

Muni Long: Hrs and Hrs | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest Muni Long performs "Hrs and Hrs" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Pretty in Pink Wearing a Velvet Dress Paired With Matching Versace Platforms on 'Jimmy Fallon'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross pops in pink. The “Girlfriends” star attended “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday tonight in a vivacious look suitable for the fashion star. While on the show, Ross was there to talk about filming the final season of “Black-ish,” the Michelle Obama cameo on the season and her single “Legacy” to support her haircare brand Pattern Beauty. Her single is available to stream now. For the outfit, Ross...
Finger Lakes Times

Nathan Chen Schools Jimmy on How to Do an Axel Jump | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nathan Chen talks about returning to college at Yale, winning gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics and messing up during routines. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
Finger Lakes Times

Uma Thurman Was Intimidated Playing Arianna Huffington in Super Pumped | The Tonight Show

Uma Thurman talks about binge watching Stranger Things before her daughter was on the show and filming Suspicion and Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber during the pandemic. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch...
Finger Lakes Times

Hashtags: #AddAWordRuinABook | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy reads his favorite tweets with the hashtag #AddAWordRuinABook. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY FALLON...
Finger Lakes Times

Shaq Thinks Deion Sanders Should Coach the Dallas Cowboys | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Deion Sanders talks about coaching Jackson State University's football team, trying to advance equality and shed light on HBCU sports and his docuseries Coach Prime. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show...
Finger Lakes Times

Liam Gallagher: Everything's Electric | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Musical guest Liam Gallagher performs "Everything's Electric" for The Tonight Show. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show.
