ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Manatee rehabilitation centers brace for influx as die-off is projected to last for years

By Amy Green
wmfe.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife agencies say rehabilitation centers are bracing for more manatees in an unprecedented die-off that they continue to characterize as a long-term event. Some 82 manatees are at 13 rehabilitation...

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant bear breaking into California homes to be killed on sight ‘before someone dies’ despite public outcry

A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
WTRF- 7News

27-year-old bald eagle found injured in Ohio

A bald eagle is being treated at an Ohio nursery after it was found injured by a member of the public. “We get calls and messages often with people identifying a bird as an eagle and most times it turns out to be a hawk or other large raptor” Laura Zitzelberger, Nature’s Nursery Founding Member […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

Don’t Pick Up Those Antlers Found On The Forest Floor And Here’s Why

(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The ban is meant to protect animals from using extra energy during the winter months – a time when they already have a limited supply – due human disturbances. “Big game animals are already having a hard enough time nutritionally during winter, so the more energy they burn from human disturbance will cause...
Power 102.9 NoCo

WATCH: Huge Yellowstone Bison Act Like A Tantrum Throwing Toddler

If you have children you've probably had an episode where your kid was a little overdramatic at a certain situation. When kids get upset, they'll sometimes throw tantrums and even throw themselves onto the floor to try an make their point of how upset they are. That same thing happens in nature when large animals want to prove their upset level.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatees
Outsider.com

Hunter Kills Massive Alligator After the 13ft Monster Feasted on Livestock in Florida

A Florida hunter recently took down a 13-foot alligator after it had been caught poaching local livestock in the area. Only in Florida, are we right? It’s not every day you hear a story of a hunter shooting a massive alligator. But that’s exactly what happened down in The Sunshine State. After some calves were reported missing in Okeechobee County (located in South Florida), officials decided to bring in a professional to deal with the problem. The rancher who owns the property discovered a huge alligator on his property could only assume that it was the assailant responsible for feasting on his calves.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Daily South

Bird of Prey Spotted in U.S. For the First Time, Drawing Crowds to Texas

A small bird of prey native to Mexico and Central America is making headlines after its apparent decision to spend the winter in Texas. The now-famous bat falcon was spotted for the first time at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo around Thanksgiving. According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), this is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy