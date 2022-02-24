Artist shares passion through historical quilts

On a cold winter day in Missouri, Maria Rogers Martin and other enslaved people were captured as contraband and forced to walk to their freedom miles away in Kansas.

Union soldiers stole her from her owner in Harrisonville, Missouri, during a time when disagreements about the abolition of slavery sparked a Civil War in America.

“They weren't slaves, they were enslaved. These people were craftsmen," said artist and educator Marla Arna Jackson.

Martin had a talent that set her apart from other enslaved people. She was an educated quilter using unique patterns to handcraft artwork that would be used in several ways, including a bedcover for her owner.

“I think this is our first language," Jackson said. “Signs and symbols of communication. We have always had a form of communicating our way.”

Inspired by Martin’s success as a quilter, Jackson decided to start teaching the next generation of quilters and textile artists.

Her “Beyond the Books” program is hosted in Lawrence, Kansas, which is the same community where Martin created a robust life her herself.

Jackson teaches students to create colorful, bold and detailed pieces that act as trophies hanging up around the room where she teaches.

Jackson said she starts with a dream and visualizes colors that can successfully portray a piece of history.

Alora Johnson started quilting classes during summer 2021. She shows up on Saturdays to learn techniques and notes the extensive research behind every project.

“We've started with the research, and we're kind of just slowly starting to get to the quilt-making process. So I'm still kind of really new to that part,” Johnson said.

Since 2008, Jackson has taught dozens of children how to embrace their history through art. Many of her students' work has gone on to be in exhibitions for the community to admire.

“It is the highest honor. You know, they tell me I'm the number one nerd. That's OK it's just who I am," Jackson said.

Her students note the innovative ways she teaches quilting. It's more than just thread and a needle. Jackson shares creative methods like using technology to digitally print more precise images onto a quilt.

Right now, Jackson is working to revitalize the Haskell Square strip mall to expand a history museum of Maria Rogers Martin, along with providing other resources for the Lawrence community. You can donate online.

