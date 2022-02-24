News and Improved: Kim Jong-un’s New Project, Royals Attend Charity Event | The Tonight Show

It’s Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” all over again. Celebrities are now centering themselves in yet another tragedy: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some celebrities have taken to the internet to express their anger and grief, with Russian singer Regina Spektor sharing an image of herself as a child growing up in the former USSR alongside a message about the invasion’s emotional toll. Celebrities have the platforms to send impactful messages to their fanbases. But in some cases, they shunned impact for spectacle. AnnaLynne McCord came out strong with a Twitter video that starts with the words, “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I am so sorry I was not your mother.” At first, it seems an open letter to a world leader, before it dawns with increasing horror that McCord is actually rhyming. The 90210 actress filmed herself apparently reciting poetry about how conflict could have been prevented if she was there to foster the goodness in his heart, saying: “If I was your mother / The world would have been warm / So much laughter and joy / Nothing would harm.” McCord is getting roasted on Twitter for her video, but the memes have only just begun.

