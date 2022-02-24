ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News and Improved: Kim Jong-un’s New Project, Royals Attend Charity Event | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy came up with a technique to read the news by only looking at the photos and making up his own headlines. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock:...

www.fltimes.com

HuffingtonPost

North Korean TV Releases Strange Video About Kim Jong Un's Health

In a new propaganda video, North Korea appeared to address rumors of ailing health that have dogged dictator Kim Jong Un. The video said Kim, who has at times vanished from public view and lost a significant amount of weight, was “completely withered away,” according to independent news and analysis website North Korea News. The TV special included footage of Kim “struggling to walk down a set of stairs,” and reporter Colin Zwirko shared a clip showing the dictator with a noticeable limp:
Kim Jong Un
Jimmy Fallon
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un Gallops on White Stallion in Ludicrous Propaganda Video

In images that seem ripped from the cover of a paperback romance novel, the leader of one of the most repressive regimes in the world can be seen galloping on a stallion as white as the mountain snow behind it. Kim Jong Un, dictator of North Korea, released a propaganda spot Thursday showcasing his horsemanship, including shots of himself gazing at a red and orange sunset from atop his noble steed. Pyongyang has conducted seven missile tests so far this year, raising international alarm. The video mentions the nation’s “worst-ever hardships” of 2021 and describes how Kim’s “body has been completely withered away” in his struggle against them on behalf of his people.
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
Vulture

AnnaLynne McCord Has Some (Spoken) Words for Putin

It’s Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” all over again. Celebrities are now centering themselves in yet another tragedy: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some celebrities have taken to the internet to express their anger and grief, with Russian singer Regina Spektor sharing an image of herself as a child growing up in the former USSR alongside a message about the invasion’s emotional toll. Celebrities have the platforms to send impactful messages to their fanbases. But in some cases, they shunned impact for spectacle. AnnaLynne McCord came out strong with a Twitter video that starts with the words, “Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin, I am so sorry I was not your mother.” At first, it seems an open letter to a world leader, before it dawns with increasing horror that McCord is actually rhyming. The 90210 actress filmed herself apparently reciting poetry about how conflict could have been prevented if she was there to foster the goodness in his heart, saying: “If I was your mother / The world would have been warm / So much laughter and joy / Nothing would harm.” McCord is getting roasted on Twitter for her video, but the memes have only just begun.
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle stuns in power suit to reunite with Princess Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted out for dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in California over the weekend, marking Meghan's first public meeting with other members of the royal family in almost two years. Looking gorgeous for the occasion, Meghan, 40, donned a sleek...
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
Hello Magazine

Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
Finger Lakes Times

Uma Thurman Stopped Using Uber After Learning More About the Company | The Tonight Show

Uma Thurman talks about playing Arianna Huffington in the series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and downloading the taxi app Curb after reading the book. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight...
New York Post

Kim Jong Un rides white horse into sunset in bizarre new propaganda video

This is the bizarre moment newly slim Kim Jong-un rides a white horse in a propaganda video as he brushes off health fears. In fresh footage aired on state-run TV, the despot can be seen sitting atop the pony as it gallops through a forest, while another clip shows him on the horse at a beach taking in a sunset.
ENTERTAINMENT

