Are you purposely procrastinating for the sake of perfection? Do you tend to discount or minimize accomplishments and praise, thinking everyone is just blowing smoke? Are you over-delivering but undercharging clients? Are you comfortable playing small so as to avoid being “found out” as having insufficient knowledge or capability? If the answer was “Yes” to any of these, then read on, as there is a significant chance that a specific psychological condition is ruining your entrepreneurial aspirations.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO