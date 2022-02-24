ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Black River lifting mask requirement March 1

By Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
 1 day ago
HOLLAND — As of March 1, all schools in the Holland area will have a mask optional policy for their students and staff.

Black River Public School announced Tuesday evening, Feb. 22, that it will lift its K-12 mask mandate, effective March 1. Prior to the announcement, BR was the only local district that had not lifted, or announced plans to lift, its mandate.

In a letter posted to the BRPS website Tuesday, Head of School Shannon Brunink cited recent declines in cases and changing guidance at the local and state level as reasons for the change.

“The pandemic is not over. However, the newest local data shows incredible progress over the past number of weeks with case counts and positivity rates on a steep decline,” he wrote. “The guidance we rely on to make decisions regarding COVID-19 also supports that we have entered a new phase of this reality.

“For many reasons including the data already referred to as well as to empower our BR families, Black River will move to a mask optional policy for all of its students, staff and visitors beginning on March 1, 2022. This timing relates to the information we have been given and makes sense as it adheres to the guidance we have both in our state and county.”

Similar to other districts that made changes recently, Brunink called on the community to be respectful of a person’s choice to wear or not wear a mask.

“Through this change, one of the concerns we have is that all students, staff and visitors are respected for their choice to wear or not to wear a mask in our buildings," he wrote. “Our team of social workers and administrators are working on support strategies for our entire community to be sure that everyone here at Black River is respected for the choice that they are now able to make.”

Brunink noted that the school will continue to follow isolation practices of positive cases and use layered mitigation strategies recommended by the county. Masks will still be provided for those who want them.

Hamilton and Fennville were the first area districts to go fully mask optional in September when Allegan County rescinded its mask order. Zeeland and Holland Christian followed when Ottawa County’s order expired Jan. 2.

West Ottawa lifted its mandate Jan. 24, followed by Holland Feb. 21. Saugatuck voted to lift its mandate during a meeting Feb. 21, with an effective date of Feb. 28.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelMitch.

