Monroe County, MI

Meadow Montessori School students to present 'Oliver Jr.' Feb. 25

By Staff reports
 1 day ago
This is “Opera Week” at Meadow Montessori School.

“Each year, Meadow Montessori students from kindergarten through 12th-grade take part in a musical production. From performing, to costuming, to directing, to stage and set design, every student plays a role,” Tiffany Mason, director of admissions and advancement, said.

For this year's “Opera Week,” students rehearsed and prepared for Lion Bart’s opera, “Oliver Jr.”

“Oliver Jr.” will be staged at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Meyer Theater, La-Z-Boy Center at Monroe County Community College.

Tickets are $10 and are available at the door.

“The show is appropriate for the whole family,” Mason said.

#Meadow Montessori School
