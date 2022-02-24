Justin Willman, free breakfast and more: Highlights from Pocono Record's community calendar

Starting a new club? Want to promote your next show or concert? Planning a fun event for the public? You'll want to add that to our calendar.

The Pocono Record hosts an online community calendar that you can contribute to. Thousands of readers head to the Pocono Record website every day, and many of those online visitors make a point to check out our local Entertainment section. Our community events listing is linked on our Entertainment homepage under "calendar."

To submit your event, go to poconorecord.com/things-to-do/events and click the "PROMOTE YOUR EVENT" button. You'll be asked to input details next. You can even add virtual events to the list.

Looking for something to do nearby? Search the calendar for events ranging from theater to open mic nights and more.

Here's a selection of events listed on our online community calendar right now.

'Getting Ready for Kindergarten' Fair

Read the full listing here.

Families with children entering kindergarten in the East Stroudsburg Area School District in the fall of 2022 can attend this fun and informative event.

ESASD staff will be on hand to explain the registration process and necessary paperwork. Parents will be able to talk with school nurses, guidance counselors, ELL teachers and special education professionals.

Free vision screenings will be available for children 5 and under, compliments of the Pocono Mountains United Way.

Free refreshments, games, crafts and activities will be available for children. Incoming kindergarten students can receive free books, school supplies and backpacks. Pike County residents can sign up for a free library card.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: East Stroudsburg High School South, 279 N. Courtland St., East Stroudsburg

Learn more at esasd.net.

Magic for Lehigh Valley humans

Read the full listing here.

You'll want to make the trip to Bethlehem for this one.

Magician Justin Willman, star and creator of the Netflix series "Magic For Humans," will take the stage at the Musikfest Café to dazzle crowds for "Magic For Humans in Person." Willman wants to "melt your brain while making you laugh."

Willman has been called a "new breed of magician" who is making magic cool again by the LA Times; USA TODAY has described him as "like a magician, but cooler."

Opening for Willman is fellow magician Nick Paul, a consultant on Magic For Humans who blends physical comedy with magic. Paul has made appearances on Conan and NBC.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 3

Where: Musikfest Café, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem

Cost: Tickets start at $34

Head online to bit.ly/3haRVXu.

All you can eat breakfast? Yes please.

Read the full listing here.

The Albrightsville Fire Company will host an All You Can Eat Breakfast next weekend. Hungry patrons can eat in or take breakfast to go.

Menu includes ham, eggs, sausage, pancakes, French toast and more.

When: 7:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, March 6

Where: Albrightsville Fire Company Firehouse, 2454 Pennsylvania 534, Albrightsville

Call 570-722-8325 for more information.

Scranton goes 'Jellicle'

Read the full listing here.

The beloved musical is in the throes of its North American tour, and what kind of tour would that be without a stop in northeastern Pennsylvania?

A release posted to our sister paper's community calendar, on the Tri-County Independent website, announces the musical CATS is set to slink across the Scranton Cultural Center Stage in April.

When: 8 p.m. April 22

Where: Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave., Scranton

Cost: Tickets start at $37

Head online to scrantonculturalcenter.org