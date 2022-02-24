Student-run school musical starts with set-building crew at Northeastern High School

After a month of set-building, a student-run production of "Mary Poppins the Musical" is ready to open this Friday at Northeastern High School in Manchester.

It took 18 students 13 full workdays, spread out over a month, to build the $8,000 set to carry the two-hour musical.

According to Musical Director Lauren Ward, auditions for parts began before Thanksgiving, but the stage crew could not start working on the set until all the district Christmas concerts - also held at the high school - were finished. Work on the set began the first Wednesday in January. The orchestra began practicing in January as well.

The main fixture of the stage is a two-story framed and drywalled structure that houses multiple rooms and a complex staircase with a landing. Rolling sets and an apparatus to help an actor fly were also built and will be rolled onto the stage during the production.

Ward, who took over this year, says it’s the first time in 30 years that Northeastern has produced a student-run production. Students are given direction with skills and take control of the entire process from set building to selling advertising to making posters.

Ward, also the Mathematics Department chairperson for the school, wants to turn the annual set-building for a school theatrical production into an extension of a class she teaches, Math in the Trades. In the class, students apply math skills to a future career in construction trades.

“How are you supposed to get the next generation to do anything if you don’t train them how to do it when they are kids?” Ward said, adding, “How do you show them the different career opportunities?”

“Most of us didn’t even know how to use a hammer before this, so (we built) an entire house,” Kianna Rivera, a freshman and scene mover, said during the last day of the build.

“The biggest challenge is taking initiative on stuff, acting as a group and staying focused on stuff,” Ellie Shipley, a senior and stage director said, adding, “I feel like it gave me good life skills if I were to work on a future project like my future house.”

As the last broom swept away the labor of the last workday, Stage Crew Director Dave Heltzel gathered the 18-student stage crew for some final words: “We make the actors look good.” Ward added: “You do, think about it if they just stood up here on a black stage.”

Heltzel, who is Ward’s father and has worked in theater for 52 years and as stage director in schools since 1996, concluded, “I’ve done this a long time, and I’ve had a lot of different crews, but for the very first time this crew came together unbelievably.”

"Mary Poppins the Musical" opens Friday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Northeastern High School, with shows also on Saturday at 7 p.m. and one on Sunday that begins with a Tea Time with Mary Poppins starting at 11 a.m and the show at 2 p.m.

Advance tickets for shows and Tea Time can be purchased at nhsdramatics.org .

