Fastnachts are good, but are beignets better?

Flour, butter and sugar — the other trinity often recognized in the season of Lent — make some amazing concoctions. But if you think that fastnachts are the best way to use those ingredients before Ash Wednesday rolls around, you're wrong.

OK, maybe wrong is too strong, but if you're going to use butter, flour and sugar to make sweets for Fastnacht Day, may I suggest making beignets?

As a Louisiana native, this is my favorite time of year. The parties, the food, the parades, the food, the celebrations — and did I mention the food?

Fastnacht Day in Pennsylvania is Fat Tuesday in Louisiana. And while the two states are vastly different, these two days, and the fried confections people enjoy on them, are not so dissimilar.

The phrase "preaching to the choir" comes to mind when trying to write about the history of Fastnacht Day for readers in central Pennsylvania. You know it. You love it. You live it.

In the event that someone is new to the area, like I once was, and has no clue what this day is, let me enlighten you:

Shrove Tuesday, as it's most commonly called, is the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent. This day is a Christian holiday celebrated in various ways. For example, some churches host pancake breakfasts to celebrate, and even call it Pancake Day. In Pennsylvania, it's called Fastnacht Day, which has roots in Germany.

In Louisiana, it's known as Fat Tuesday or "Mardi Gras," which is French for "Fat Tuesday." In Sweden, the celebration is called Fettisdagen, which is basically the same thing as "Fat Tuesday." And in many Spanish- and Italian- speaking countries, it's known as Carnival.

Shrove Tuesday celebrations can be found in dozens more countries, all with their own unique names and traditions, but regardless of what it's called, this day was traditionally the last day to use up the sugar, butter and lard before the start of Lent. It is a day to overindulge before the fasting begins.

Feasting on doughnut-like (or donut-like) treats is a great way to celebrate, don't you think?

Fastnachts are a heavy, yeast-raised potato doughnut that do not have a hole in the center. They are also usually larger than other doughnuts. They can be dusted with sugar, glazed or served plain.

Beignets are square pieces of deep-fried dough, generously sprinkled with confectioners sugar. They are lighter, crispier and sweeter than fastnachts.

In my opinion, beignets are better-tasting, which is something that surprised me because I do enjoy Dutch and Amish baked goods. Fastnachts are dry and heavy, leaving me feeling like I need a cold drink to wash them down, whereas beignets are moist and light, and pair perfectly with coffee and chicory for breakfast.

But in this region, fastnachts are tradition, and as far as traditions go, they are a tasty one. Many stores, bakeries, churches and organizations will be selling these doughy delights for Fastnacht Day, but you may want to order ahead to ensure you have one- or several.

I still haven't found a bakery selling beignets near me, but I can always order Cafe Du Monde beignet mix and fry some up at home.

Fastnacht Day/Fat Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday is March 1, so enjoy your fastnachts, pancakes, beignets and other sweets and take some time to reflect on how sugar, flour, butter and lard tie so many cultures together in deliciousness.

And one day, we need to have a talk about that other holy trinity in food — onion, bell pepper and celery.

