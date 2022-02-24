ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach history: Brawny entrepreneur Alligator Joe entertained tourists with wildlife antics

By M.M. Cloutier
The Palm Beach Post
 1 day ago
For rich turn-of-the-20th-century Palm Beach visitors who ventured beyond their cosseted hotel digs, seeing a burly and barefooted tough guy wrestle alligators was like a walk on the wild side. They didn’t have to go far for that gasp-worthy experience.

About a mile south of Henry Flagler’s two 1890s-built hotels — The Breakers and the now-gone Royal Poinciana just west — Warren Frazee, best known as Alligator Joe, put on quite a show in a jungle-like spot near the west end of what later became Worth Avenue.

Dozens of alligators and crocodiles slithered around in pens at Frazee’s saurian compound with twice-daily wrestling shows.

Memory Lane:Both gents and ladies enjoyed shooting at Palm Beach Gun Club

Palm Beach history:How they sold Royal Park

Alligator Joe’s reptilian antics weren’t just a wild-man attraction in Palm Beach. Over time, Frazee built up a business that included a second concession in Miami and a traveling exhibition that took him and his menagerie to other parts of the country.

But first, he had to hone his act in Palm Beach.

That meant putting on a show worth seeing, especially when there were a lot of other activities Gilded Age visitors relished.

After all, Flagler’s hotels were an amenity-filled world unto themselves in an otherwise largely undeveloped island. They offered golf, tennis, beach activities and more. Guests could also enjoy a health spa after a homeopathic medicine man, James Munyon, built now-long-gone facilities just north on what’s now Munyon’s Island.

Yet day after day, Frazee’s attraction lured crowds who paid 25 cents to see his reptiles and then laid out tips after Frazee’s wrestling shows.

His alligator farm, which also included a large chickee-hut pavilion where souvenirs were sold, opened in the late 1890s. Hotel guests made the mile-south trek to get there via Palm Beach conveyances of the day — bicycle-mounted wicker chairs that hotel workers pedaled from behind.

Old photographs of Frazee at his compound show a strong but portly man with a bushy walrus mustache; look closely at the animals and some appear to be stuffed or recently deceased.

Frazee often wore a wide-brimmed hat and carried a pistol on his belt or a rifle in his hand.

He was a Florida native born in 1873 and raised with his family in Jacksonville. But, after becoming a trapper and hunter, he was said to promote himself as “half Indian, half Mexican and half cavalier.”

In addition to his reptile farm on the island, Frazee occasionally performed elsewhere in Palm Beach.

For instance, in 1906 he “towed a (saltwater) crocodile weighing 200 pounds out into the Atlantic Ocean, had a wrestling match with it, mounted it bareback and brought it back to shore,” the New York Times, which then regularly covered Palm Beach, reported. “The crowd, mostly women, gasped … then applauded smartly.”

During an era when support for animal rights had not yet widely galvanized, Frazee didn’t just trap alligators and crocodiles for his act. He also trapped manatees, today a beloved — and threatened — species.

Once Frazee’s Palm Beach alligator attraction was established, he operated a second one near the Miami River in Miami, where, in 1906, he married Della Hamilton (after their 1909 divorce, he’d marry again before his 1915 death).

During off-season summers, he shipped legions of alligators and crocs north by rail for a traveling Florida-wildlife exhibit he conceived. His lucrative alligator show-circuit eventually touched down in Boston, New York, Denver, Chicago and Kansas City.

As his success grew, so do his girth (accounts peg his weight at 340 pounds by 1913), which would later contribute to his death.

In time, Frazee’s alligator farms lost their appeal.

The land in Palm Beach would be bought by sewing-machine-fortune heir Paris Singer. With architect Addison Mizner, Singer planned to open a convalescent center for returning World War I soldiers, but when the project was completed in 1919, it opened as the Everglades Club.

Alligator Joe’s last show occurred at the 1915 wintertime Panama-Pacific Exposition in San Francisco, where he contracted a high fever and was hospitalized. Days later, news reports explained he died at 43 from pleurisy, pneumonia, tonsillitis and fatty degeneration of the heart.

