Tampa Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Murder Suspect

TAMPA, FL. – On February 7, 2022, around 3:30 am, Tampa Police Department responded to the 8700 block of N. 30th St., where they found a 31-year old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation into the homicide uncovered surveillance video which was instrumental in leading investigators to the suspect.

Detectives learned that Richard Anthony Griffin Jr., 22, picked up the victim, took him to the 8700 block of N. 30th St., and shot the 31-year-old victim.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested Griffin Jr. and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder in the victim’s death.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story when further details are released.

