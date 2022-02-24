High school sports: Thursday's varsity scores and schedule

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday events

Boys basketball

MHAL finals: Rhinebeck at Wallkill, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

MHAL finals: Wallkill vs. Millbrook, 5 p.m.

Friday's events

Boys basketball

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class AA

No. 5 Arlington at No. 4 Roy C. Ketcham, 5 p.m.

Girls basketball

Pine Plains at Rondout Valley, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

New York State championships, at MVP Arena, Albany: first round, 10 a.m.; second round, noon; quarterfinals, 3 p.m.; consolation round, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's events

Boys basketball

Potential Section 9 tournament quarterfinals

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class A

No. 13 Lakeland at No. 5 Our Lady of Lourdes, 1 p.m.

No. 7 Poughkeepsie at No. 2 Pelham, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Potential Section 9 tournament quarterfinals

Section 1 tournament

Quarterfinals

Class AA

No. 6 New Rochelle at No. 3 Roy C. Ketcham, 12 p.m.

No. 7 Ossining at No. 2 Our Lady of Lourdes, 11 a.m.

Indoor track and field

Section 9 state qualifier at New York Armory, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New York State championships, at MVP Arena, Albany: semifinals, 9:30 a.m.; consolation semifinals, 12:30 p.m.; consolation finals, 2 p.m.; championship finals, 6:05 p.m.

