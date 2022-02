CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland wound its way into a gag on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday night. “Well, guys, here’s some really sad news,” the host said in his monologue. “I read that in the past few days Elon Musk’s net worth dropped below $200 billion. That’s right, Elon Musk is no longer worth over $200 billion. Now when he flies to space he has to connect in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO