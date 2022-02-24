ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Heroes of Democracy: Shawnee resident serves 29 years as precinct official

By Elisabeth Slay, The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
The Shawnee News-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DY7TN_0eNhjFhP00

For about 29 years, Shawnee resident Peggy Harwell has been a precinct official in Pottawatomie County, making her the longest serving poll worker in the county.

According to Harwell, she grew up in Tecumseh, graduated from Tecumseh High School and moved to Shawnee in October of 1969 after building her own home.

"A year and five days later, a tornado destroyed that home," Harwell said. "Luckily, I was shopping for furniture that day and not at home."

She said despite the tornado, she was able to rebuild her house on the same property and has lived there for the last 52 years.

The 87-year-old said April will be the 29th anniversary of her time with the Pottawatomie County Election Board.

During those nearly three decades, Harwell has served as an Alternate and was nominated as the Regular County Election Board Member.

"In 2000 I started serving as an Absentee Board Member during early in-person voting," she said.

For Harwell, the best aspect of working on elections is seeing and meeting people.

"I went to work for OG&E when I was 18-years-old as a cashier for over 40 years," Harwell said. "I enjoyed providing customer service all those years. Working the elections allows me to keep serving the people."

She explained it's important to be a precinct official so people can vote and vote early.

Harwell encourages those thinking about becoming a precinct official to at least try it out.

"See how you can enjoy it and seeing the people of our county," Harwell said.

The most impactful election she's worked on was the 2016 election.

"The 2016 election was the one I think of most because so many people turned out for that election," she said. "Our Absentee polls closed at 6 p.m. but we had so many in line that it was 6:45 before we were actually finished."

Going forward, Harwell hopes the county continues to grow and more people will volunteer to be precinct workers.

"I’m the only one in my family that has ever worked for the county," Harwell said. "Being involved and working for the election board allows me to see people that I’m not able to see very often. I love seeing the people from my community.

Heroes of Democracy is a special series this election year as the News-Star profiles those who help make local elections possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, targeting major banks and members of the elite coupled with new export control measures. Washington warned that more action could follow and that all options are on the table.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Shawnee, OK
Elections
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
City
Tecumseh, OK
Shawnee, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
City
Shawnee, OK
Pottawatomie County, OK
Government
The Hill

White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Tecumseh High School#Absentee Board
The Associated Press

US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, and countries around the world looking to heap more financial punishment on Moscow, the United States, Britain and European Union said Friday they will move to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The...
POTUS
The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee News-Star

508
Followers
811
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shawnee, OK from The Shawnee News-Star.

 http://news-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy