The Rapid City Rush netted four goals in the second period to take command and cruised to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers, Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center in Tulsa. With the game tied at one in the second, Calder Brooks took a stretch pass and gained the zone with a two-on-one break. Brooks fed Gravelle for a one-timer in the slot that he blasted past Daniel Manella and the Rush took the lead, 2-1.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO