ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Out of Luck: Syracuse basketball loses to Notre Dame 79-69 (Brent Axe recap)

By Brent Axe
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — Prentiss Hubb’s shot hung in the air for what seemed like an eternity. The 3-point attempt from...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse rally falls short in 79-69 loss to Notre Dame

Notre Dame dominated the boards and used a balanced offense to hold off Syracuse with a 79-69 win over the Orange at Purcell Pavillion in South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday night. Notre Dame center Paul Atkinson led the Irish with 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds. >> Box score.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Fulton lost more than the game. It lost respect (Your Letters)

At a recent basketball game hosted by Fulton high school, banners were displayed by some students in the Fulton bleachers (”Fulton students fly Trump banner at basketball game vs. Syracuse school: ‘It’s racism,’ coach says,” Feb. 23, 2022). It was in poor taste, to say the least. Was it designed to intimidate? To take the other team off their game? Fulton lost. Oh, not just the score; they lost respect. Fulton sports made news in the paper as a racist community.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY spotlight athlete of the week: Mexico diver Kian Long (video)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- With so much at stake ahead of the upcoming state meet, Mexico diver Kian Long is making sure he has all his bases covered. It’s a hard three weeks of practices in the stretch between when Long, a senior, won the Section III state qualifier on Feb. 15 and the state competition March 4-5 at Ithaca College.
MEXICO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
51K+
Followers
39K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy