Out of Luck: Syracuse basketball loses to Notre Dame 79-69 (Brent Axe recap)

At a recent basketball game hosted by Fulton high school, banners were displayed by some students in the Fulton bleachers (”Fulton students fly Trump banner at basketball game vs. Syracuse school: ‘It’s racism,’ coach says,” Feb. 23, 2022). It was in poor taste, to say the least. Was it designed to intimidate? To take the other team off their game? Fulton lost. Oh, not just the score; they lost respect. Fulton sports made news in the paper as a racist community.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO