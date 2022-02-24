ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Know your past, shape your future; Black History Celebration Sunday at HFV

By Wulf James-Roby, The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
 1 day ago
The HFV Wilson Community Center at 625 East Main Street has been a community institution in Ardmore since it was founded in 1972.

Now under its own board of trustees made up of community members, the Center’s mission to provide cultural, educational, social and civic opportunities to Southern Oklahoma brings a celebration of Black History. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.

The guest speaker for the event will be Mary ‘The Fox’ Johnson, the much honored humanitarian and current educator at Ardmore Middle School. “My way is not always conventional,” Johnson said, “but I never get up, and I always get it done.”

HFV Wilson Community Center director JaMia Cody said local youth will perfom skits, poems and songs as well.

For more information, contact Cody at jcodyhfv@gmail.com or call 580-319-5350.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black History#Racism#Ardmore Middle School
The Daily Ardmoreite

