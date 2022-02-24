ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

After gun confiscated at Onslow school, system responds to concerns amid recent violence

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTCuQ_0eNhinPM00

Parents are concerned after a gun was confiscated at Jacksonville Commons Middle School on Feb. 10, preceding another bout of recent violence involving Onslow County Schools.

A message sent to parents on the evening of Feb. 10 stated one of the school's teachers became aware of a gun on campus, and immediately notified administrators and the school resource officer. The gun was then confiscated without incident, according to the message.

"In cooperation with law enforcement, it was determined this was an isolated incident and the weapon was not brought on campus with the intent to harm others," the message from Principal Curtis Ehmann said. "No JCMS students or staff were threatened or harmed in any way."

Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson declined to give more details on the incident, only saying schools and district administrators are continuing to work with the Jacksonville Police Department in its investigation, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken by the school.

If a student brings a firearm or destructive device on school property or a school-sponsored event, OCS board policy and state law states they must be suspended for 365 days. However, Anderson did not clarify if it was a student who brought the gun on campus.

"OCS and Jacksonville Commons Middle School take this kind of incident very seriously and behavior of this sort will not be tolerated," Anderson said.

A concerned individual reached out to The Daily News, and was frustrated at why there was no lock-down drill, and why the incident was explained to parents as "no threat." The person also questioned the message not being sent to parents until 5:45 p.m.

The incident preceded a bout of violence that took place at the Jacksonville vs. Northside high school basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11, when a brawl broke out.

Anderson said the first line of defense in keeping weapons out of schools is for parents who have them to keep them safely and securely stored where they are not easily accessible.

"Parents also need to discuss this incident with their children and emphasize the importance of not bringing a weapon of any kind to school," Anderson said.

The Jacksonville Police Department is also working to prevent these incidents from happening. Jacksonville Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Michael Yaniero said early intervention is key to addressing potential violent behavior and to providing students with appropriate treatment. This is why they established threat-assessment teams several years ago.

Anderson also said that school staff and school resource officers are an important part of the solution, saying they are constantly monitoring hallways, common areas and other locations in the school for signs of inappropriate behavior.

He added that they also reach out to students, which can make it easier for someone to share information if they see something going on.

"Students play a significant role in preventing this kind of situation," Anderson said. "If students hear of, or see, a weapon, they should immediately tell a staff member, parent, or other responsible adult. This can be done in person, or through the district’s anonymous online reporting system."

Yaniero also said that another way to prevent guns in schools is to establish active shooter plans and train on those plans with their community partners.

"Planning and preparation are key to ensuring an effective response if an incident of gun violence does occur on school grounds," said Yaniero.

Yaniero said JPD continues to work with their partners at OCS, community members, and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office to "ensure our schools are a safe haven for our most precious resource, our children."

"OCS is committed to the safety and education of all our students," Anderson said. "We want to stress that it takes all of us – students, parents, and staff – working together to keep our schools safe."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Explainer: How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, targeting major banks and members of the elite coupled with new export control measures. Washington warned that more action could follow and that all options are on the table.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onslow County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Onslow County, NC
The Hill

White House to sanction Putin for invasion of Ukraine

The Biden administration will sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top officials in Moscow in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Friday. The move follows an announcement from the European Union earlier in the day that it would sanction Putin and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Ocs
The Associated Press

US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov

BRUSSELS (AP) — With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, and countries around the world looking to heap more financial punishment on Moscow, the United States, Britain and European Union said Friday they will move to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The...
POTUS
The Daily News

The Daily News

647
Followers
160
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy