After gun confiscated at Onslow school, system responds to concerns amid recent violence

Parents are concerned after a gun was confiscated at Jacksonville Commons Middle School on Feb. 10, preceding another bout of recent violence involving Onslow County Schools.

A message sent to parents on the evening of Feb. 10 stated one of the school's teachers became aware of a gun on campus, and immediately notified administrators and the school resource officer. The gun was then confiscated without incident, according to the message.

"In cooperation with law enforcement, it was determined this was an isolated incident and the weapon was not brought on campus with the intent to harm others," the message from Principal Curtis Ehmann said. "No JCMS students or staff were threatened or harmed in any way."

Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson declined to give more details on the incident, only saying schools and district administrators are continuing to work with the Jacksonville Police Department in its investigation, and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken by the school.

If a student brings a firearm or destructive device on school property or a school-sponsored event, OCS board policy and state law states they must be suspended for 365 days. However, Anderson did not clarify if it was a student who brought the gun on campus.

"OCS and Jacksonville Commons Middle School take this kind of incident very seriously and behavior of this sort will not be tolerated," Anderson said.

A concerned individual reached out to The Daily News, and was frustrated at why there was no lock-down drill, and why the incident was explained to parents as "no threat." The person also questioned the message not being sent to parents until 5:45 p.m.

The incident preceded a bout of violence that took place at the Jacksonville vs. Northside high school basketball game on Friday, Feb. 11, when a brawl broke out.

Anderson said the first line of defense in keeping weapons out of schools is for parents who have them to keep them safely and securely stored where they are not easily accessible.

"Parents also need to discuss this incident with their children and emphasize the importance of not bringing a weapon of any kind to school," Anderson said.

The Jacksonville Police Department is also working to prevent these incidents from happening. Jacksonville Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Michael Yaniero said early intervention is key to addressing potential violent behavior and to providing students with appropriate treatment. This is why they established threat-assessment teams several years ago.

Anderson also said that school staff and school resource officers are an important part of the solution, saying they are constantly monitoring hallways, common areas and other locations in the school for signs of inappropriate behavior.

He added that they also reach out to students, which can make it easier for someone to share information if they see something going on.

"Students play a significant role in preventing this kind of situation," Anderson said. "If students hear of, or see, a weapon, they should immediately tell a staff member, parent, or other responsible adult. This can be done in person, or through the district’s anonymous online reporting system."

Yaniero also said that another way to prevent guns in schools is to establish active shooter plans and train on those plans with their community partners.

"Planning and preparation are key to ensuring an effective response if an incident of gun violence does occur on school grounds," said Yaniero.

Yaniero said JPD continues to work with their partners at OCS, community members, and the Onslow County Sheriff's Office to "ensure our schools are a safe haven for our most precious resource, our children."

"OCS is committed to the safety and education of all our students," Anderson said. "We want to stress that it takes all of us – students, parents, and staff – working together to keep our schools safe."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com