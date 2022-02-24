Friends start GoFundMe for NC State student from Thomasville murdered in Raleigh

“It was supposed to be the beginning of his life as an adult,” said Lilly Covington, a close family friend of 22-year-old Thomasville native Cody McLaggan who was shot and killed in a shopping center in Raleigh last week.

McLaggan graduated in December from North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management and had recently accepted a job with a company in Virginia. But days before he was set to start this new chapter of his young life, he was shot and killed by a 19-year-old who, according to friends, he didn’t even know.

At about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, authorities said they responded to a report of a shooting at a shopping center complex on Western Boulevard in Raleigh near the N.C. State Campus.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

The following day, James Christopher Anderson, 19, of Raleigh was charged with murder in the shooting. He is being held at the Wake County County Detention Center without bond. The incident is still being investigated.

In the aftermath of this unexpected tragedy, long-time family friend Covington started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral expenses.

“We go way back,” said Covington. “I mean my brother and Cody went to preschool together. They grew up together and were best friends. It was his idea for the fundraiser. I just kind of set it up.”

She said McLaggan was the youngest of seven children and the only boy; who was raised by their father after his mother died when he was a toddler. He graduated from Davidson Early College at Davidson-Davie Community College before going to NC State University to get his degree in agriculture business management.

Covington said McLaggan was a “kind-hearted” and “loving” young man who was just coming into adulthood and looking forward to his future.

“He never judged anybody,” said Covington. “He took it upon himself to get to know a person before making any assumptions, no matter the way they looked or whatever. He was just the sweetest person and he was just starting to find himself and make his own decisions as an adult.”

She said due to the pending investigation into the murder, funeral arrangements can't be made until his body can be released to the family. Covington said they will continue to collect from the GoFundMe page to assist the family with any expenses until that time.

Covington said the family is understandably devastated, as is her brother who will not be able to attend the funeral due to being deployed overseas by the military.

She said when a tragedy like this happens, she believes the best thing is to have faith.

“I believe that God has a reason. He knew this was going to happen whether we understand it or not,” said Covington. "Cody was a special person to all who knew him. He made sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. He always put others before himself. We greatly miss him and our hearts break knowing that he is no longer with us."

To contribute to the GoFundMe for Cody McLaggan, visit https://bit.ly/36FDf0x.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.