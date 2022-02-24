Myron B. Pitts: Fayetteville woman gets an old friend restored in viral TikTok video

The story of Olivia and Honey Bear began when the girl in the story, Olivia Caughey, was 3.

Her mother, Sharon Moyer, had purchased the stuffed animal as a gift for a friend’s daughter.

But the family dog, Jesse, took a chomp out of the teddy.

“We had this big Black lab,” says Caughey, “who ate everything.”

The resulting rip was just near the teddy’s nose.

The bear might not have made much of a gift at that point. But he had already worked his way into Caughey’s heart.

And Caughey worked on her mom: “I guess with big puppy dog eyes at 3, I said, ‘Can I have him?’ and she was like, ‘Yeah, of course.’”

The little girl vetoed her mother’s idea that the bear was a girl; she insisted he was a boy. But she struggled to come up with a name. Her mother said the bear was the color of honey.

That began the name — and a bond that continues into the present day. Caughey is 25 and works as an events planner for Bright Light Brewing Company in downtown Fayetteville.

She still sleeps with Honey Bear every night.

The only time Honey Bear was not with Caughey was during her freshman year in college. She did not pack the bear for the trip — not because she was embarrassed but because she was concerned someone might take him.

“It’s really interesting,” she says. “I’ve looked at a lot of research studies on why people in their 20s and 30s and 40s continue to sleep with their childhood stuffed animals or their blanket. Really, I think we’re all creatures of comfort at some point.”

Over the years, Honey Bear, like all teddy bears who get long in the tooth, began to show serious signs of wear and tear. His fabric fur was pressed down. A tear near his neck had become a gaping wound. He even had the long-ago scrape near the nose that Jesse had given him.

His eyes were missing, thanks to another encounter with a dog. Caughey’s current mutt, Audrey, bit them off when she was an excitable puppy.

“He hasn’t been able to see for quite some time,” Caughey says of Honey Bear; she estimates since around 2008 or so.

But Honey Bear recently got a new lease on life — thanks to a woman in Michigan, Danielle Allore-Taylor, who restores stuffed animals and posts the videos on TikTok.

Caughey first learned of the videos about six months ago and reached out to Allore-Taylor through Instagram to see if she could fix Honey Bear. It took a bit for them to connect, but the bear restorer consented to take the job.

“That night she sent me a mailing address, a quote for pricing,” says Caughey, “and the next day I was shipping him out.”

The two women communicated back and forth.

“She was texting me little updates,” Caughey says of Allore-Taylor, who was asking her how she wanted the eyes and other features to look.

“She was really awesome and transparent during the whole thing,” Caughey says.

The process as well as the dramatic before-and-after results are captured in a TikTok video posted this past Saturday that has since attracted more than 700,000 views and more than 115,000 likes. It is also featured on Instagram's Upstory, where it has 600,000 views.

Caughey is thrilled how it turned out. She was doubtful that Honey Bear could be fixed.

“We tried to patch him up a million times,” she says. “The stitches never held up.”

The TikTok video shows the intensive restoration process, as Allore-Taylor pulls out the old stuffing, washes and dries the bear, replaces the eyes and nose and repairs the original tear near the nose. She says the repair took her about 10 hours, not counting the time it took for Honey Bear to dry.

Her biggest area of concern was the tear at the neck.

“It was full-on gaping wound in the front,” she says. “I won’t lie, I was definitely nervous hoping it would go back seamlessly the way it was intended to do. I had to take my time. It came out well.”

Allore-Taylor, who lives in Spring Arbor, Michigan, says she learned her skills watching her mother repair her own toys when she was a child.

Like many, Allore-Taylor lost her job during the pandemic.

“I started kind of reevaluating my life,” she says. “If there is any time to re-pick up a hobby, it’s now.”

Her videos have earned her a large following and a virtual appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” One video of a stuffed dog named Magic has earned more than 16 million views.

“He was really dirty when he came to me, she says, laughing. “I would probably say the ‘dirty-water’ part of my videos are the most popular parts, which is really strange when you think about it. People love to see the before and after and the process that it takes.”

She receives more requests to fix stuffed animals than she can handle, although she eventually hopes to expand by bringing on other restorers. She stays up late answering emails, even to people whose stuffed animals she cannot get to.

The hobby is not just a business for Allore-Taylor, who herself loves stuffed animals.

“I just feel so much honor when someone entrusts me with what is essentially their best friend,” she says. “Yes, it’s an inanimate object to a lot of people. But to that individual that sentimental item holds so much of their own life and story inside of it.”

For the Honey Bear video, Allore-Taylor provides soothing commentary as viewers watch her hands busily at work, restoring the bear.

“I don’t know when the last time you saw Olivia was,” she says in the video, as she sews in new eyes. “That must have been hard for the both of you.”

Caughey says she watched the video with her boyfriend, Nick, who advised her to sit down beforehand.

“He was quite right,” she says with a laugh.

She was especially moved by Allore-Taylor’s comments on Honey Bear’s eyes.

“I just lost it — big ‘goo-goo’ tears,” she says, chuckling.

She likes the new eyes better than the old ones, which she describes as “just plain black and very beady.”

Caughey’s mother, Sharon Moyer, goes further: “They were creepy.”

Now, Caughey is only waiting for her bear to return in the mail for the next chapter of the Olivia and Honey Bear story.

The woman in the story can hardly wait.

“Obviously, he got a lot of love put into him,” she says, “and that’s why he needed a repair.”

