Why Jody Wright says South Carolina coach Shane Beamer reminds him of Alabama's Nick Saban

By Cory Diaz, Greenville News
 1 day ago
COLUMBIA – Being on the same staff at Mississippi State 16 years ago and observing how a young, first-time on-field assistant coach Shane Beamer operated, Jody Wright knew it wouldn't be long before Beamer landed a head coaching job.

Well, it took a lot longer than Wright — then a graduate assistant under Sylvester Croom in Starkville while Beamer coached cornerbacks — predicted, but Beamer was named South Carolina's head football coach in December 2020.

"I was really surprised. I always thought Shane would probably have been a head coach even sooner," Wright said Monday during his introductory news conference as USC's tight ends coach. "I think South Carolina got a steal."

Exclusive:What is Job 1 for Shane Beamer heading into Year 2 at South Carolina?

Assistant salaries:How much is winning season worth to South Carolina? Rise of coaches' salaries tells tale

Fast forward and Wright is working with Beamer once again, officially hired as South Carolina's tight ends coach last Friday.

After working with Beamer in 2006, Wright went on to have two stints coaching under Nick Saban at Alabama, first as an analyst before returning as the director of player personnel. A few years later, the Alabama native spent three years at the NFL level with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

But the six years Wright worked with Saban, winning three national championships as part of the staff, further cemented his feelings on Beamer and what he could accomplish as a head coach.

The similarities between Saban and Beamer, according to Wright, span from relationships to understanding the ins and outs of recruiting.

"I think they're both great at understanding basically their staffs, their players. Both are really into recruiting and understanding the aspect of that. I think they're both great evaluators of talent, understanding what it takes to play at the highest level of college football," Wright said.

Garnet and Black Game:South Carolina to hold spring football game under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium

USC football:Why quiet Signing Day doesn't silence positive momentum for South Carolina football

"Also, I think both of them do a great job of understanding what guys could come in and fit. I haven't been here long, but it sounds like a lot of the guys in the meetings we've had about every day, Shane's talking to something about recruiting, but about how guys are going to fit into the puzzle."

This offseason, Beamer signed not only the 25th-best rated recruiting class in the country, but also the fifth-best transfer portal class, according to the 247sports composite. That group is headlined by Oklahoma quarterback transfer Spencer Rattler.

Wright credits Saban, along with UAB coach Bill Clark, with influencing his coaching career and path, which has now led him back to working with Beamer at South Carolina.

Beamer and Saban, while projecting vastly different coaching styles, are alike in their ability to draw the best out of their players but also making them better people, too. The true mark of that, Wright said, is that he would love for his son to play football for either coach.

"So I think both of them are kind of proactive guys. They're always trying to figure it out. 'How can I make this football program better?'" Wright said. "Improving the roster. If it's something like nutritionist or if it's anything that going to touch a football player and make them better, they're both, I think, forward thinkers and really great leaders."

Cory Diaz covers the South Carolina Gamecocks for The Greenville News as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his work for all things Gamecocks on Twitter: @CoryDiaz_TGN.

