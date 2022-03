Move over, Wordle, there’s a new game in town.Quordle may have been inspired by the viral puzzle that continues to fill Twitter feeds with yellow and green squares, but it’s no one-trick pony.Unlike its predecessor, which is played by millions of people daily, Quordle is a spin-off for those who want to challenge their linguistic skills at another level.What is Quordle?Quordle is Wordle quadrupled. The principles of the game remain the same – players guess five-letter words each day and the game indicates if you have the right letters in the right spaces using green, yellow and grey squares.However, players...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO