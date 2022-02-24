Central College Students to Present Opera Scenes Feb. 25 and 26

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is stopping in Ogden for two nights this month to showcase 12 of this year’s award-winning films that represent achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. Held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the festival then hits the road on a world tour that includes Ogden’s Peery’s Egyptian Theater thanks to Ogden resident Janifer Larson, who has been making Peery’s one of its stops for 21 years as a fundraiser for the Snowbasin Ski Team. This year’s adventure films include subjects such as skiing, snowboarding, culture, winter hiking, biking, climbing and, of course, dog stories.

OGDEN, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO