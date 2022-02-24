Central College Students to Present Opera Scenes Feb. 25 and 26

CLINTON — Hamilton College Performing Arts will present “Rink Life” by Lucky Plush Productions on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. Lucky Plush Productions is a Chicago-based dance theater company led by founder and artistic director Julia Rhoads. The company creates original work recognized for its signature blend of technical choreography, casual dialogue, surprising humor, and socially relevant storytelling. “Rink Life” brings the visual aesthetics and social dynamics of 1970s roller rink culture to the stage, where relationships and storylines are as transient as the world that contains them. The script-turned-libretto is entirely spoken and sung live. As the ensemble sings full-voiced to score their experiences, they demonstrate through effort, risk, beauty, and failure that they — and we — are utterly dependent on one another.
