ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Central College Students to Present Opera Scenes Feb. 25 and 26

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central College Visual and Performing Arts Department will present a concert of opera scenes this weekend. The program will include scenes from three great operas:...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

LHS students to present 'Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella' Feb. 24-26

The Lincoln High School Theatre Department will present three shows of "Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella" from LHS’s Ted Sorensen Theatre on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 24 and 25, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. The cast of 35 features junior Jocelyn Tisdale portraying Cinderella,...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

York College Theatre presenting comedy play, "Fools"

YORK -- The town of Kulyenchikov has been cursed for 200 years but you won’t find any diseases or ghosts in this Ukrainian town, just chronic stupidity. The York College Theatre Department is currently presenting “Fools” by Neil Simon, through Feb. 27. The comedy is set in...
YORK, NE
Logan Daily News

Central Elementary students recognized

LOGAN – Central Elementary students were recognized at the most recent PTO meeting for being “Student of the Month” for December and January. These students represent what Central Elementary sees from great students. This group of students follows and leads in the school’s P.B.I.S. system of being safe, respectful and responsible daily.
LOGAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central College#Operas#Chamber Singers
The Decatur Daily

College Street Players to present 'Aladdin Jr.'

Go on a magical carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine as Hartselle’s community theater group College Street Players presents “Aladdin Jr.” The show will open Thursday at 7 at Hartselle High School. Other performances will be Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
HARTSELLE, AL
KBTX.com

MSC OPAS Presents RENT in College Station this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been nearly 20 years since OPAS presented RENT as part of the 30th anniversary season. Now, on the eve of the organization’s 50th anniversary season, the show that changed Broadway forever is coming back to Bryan-College Station as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour on February 16 and 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM. OPAS Executive Director Anne Black joined First News at Four to discuss the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning show.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Fox17

Opera Grand Rapids to present 'Stinney: An American Execution'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Opera Grand Rapids will soon present Stinney: An American Execution at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. The opera company says three performances are scheduled for Feb. 25, 26 and 27. We’re told Stinney retells the story of George Stinney Jr., who was executed in 1944...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Education
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Guild to Present ‘A Festival of Puccini!’

The Metropolitan Opera Guild is set to present a recital entitled “Vocal Showcase: A Festival of Puccini!”. Guild lecturer Jane Marsh will be joined by young artists Zhanna Alkhazova, Kofi Hayford, Amanda Zory, Daniel Sutin, and Edgar Jaramillo. Craig Ketter will accompany on piano. The concert will showcase the singers in Puccini’s greatest and most beloved works.
PERFORMING ARTS
Billboard

Jazz Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington Advocates for Gender Diversity With Next Jazz Legacy Apprenticeship

As the music industry celebrates Black History Month, a new initiative dedicated to building a more inclusive jazz future is being announced today (Feb. 23). Next Jazz Legacy is a three-year national apprenticeship program for emerging women and non-binary musicians launched by New Music USA and the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, supported by major funding from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Polish National Opera to Present Semi-Staged ‘Rigoletto’

The Polish National Opera is set to present a semi-staged production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto.”. Following the cancellation of “Carmen” due to COVID-19, the company will go ahead with performances. The company stated, “despite the COVID-19 absences within our team, we have decided to go ahead with...
THEATER & DANCE
Standard-Examiner

Art Scene Selections: Feb. 17-March 3

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is stopping in Ogden for two nights this month to showcase 12 of this year’s award-winning films that represent achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide. Held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the festival then hits the road on a world tour that includes Ogden’s Peery’s Egyptian Theater thanks to Ogden resident Janifer Larson, who has been making Peery’s one of its stops for 21 years as a fundraiser for the Snowbasin Ski Team. This year’s adventure films include subjects such as skiing, snowboarding, culture, winter hiking, biking, climbing and, of course, dog stories.
OGDEN, UT
operawire.com

Long Beach Opera to Present ‘Stimmung’

Long Beach Opera is set to present “Stimmung” starting on March 19, 2022. The acapella choral work features music by Karlheinz Stockhauser and will be directed by Alexander Gedeon under the musical direction of Fahad Siadat and David Harras. Soloists include Kelci Hahn, Joanna Lynn-Jacobs, Kasper, Charlie Kim, David Castillo, and Paul An.
LONG BEACH, CA
operawire.com

New Camerata Opera to Present ‘The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace’

New Camerata Opera is set to present “The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace” starting on April 7, 2022. The showcase, which will appear at Dixon Place Theater in New York City, will be directed by Jennifer Williams and conducted by Neil Flanders. It will star Brittany Fowler and Emily Hughes as Ada Lovelace; Virdell Williams and Stan Lacy as Charles Babbage; Victor Khodadad and Erik Bagger as William Lovelace; Kristin Renee Young and Barbara Porto as Harriet Beecher Stowe; Heather Meyer and Emily Solo as the The Nanny; Alonso Jordán López and Ryan Allais as The Butler; Jeff Goble and Gabriel Hernandez.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College produces 'The Threepenny Opera'

The Hillsdale College Tower Players and the John & Dede Howard Department of Music Production staged the opening performance of “The Threepenny Opera” on Feb. 23. Students, faculty, staff, and community members were in attendance for the jazz-inspired “play with music,” which runs through Sunday. “The...
HILLSDALE, MI
New Haven Independent

Plaza Redevelopers Dream Big For Dixwell Art

Imagine jazz festivals at a new 350-seat theater on Dixwell Avenue. And a mural celebrating the neighborhood’s rich history of Black art. And a landscaped public plaza replete with sculptures and furniture and dance, poetry, and hip hop. A local redevelopment team heard those hopes, dreams, and visions during...
THEATER & DANCE
Current Publishing

Indianapolis Opera to present unique pairing of ‘Brundibar’ and ‘Vedem’

Indianapolis Opera will make a little history this month when it presents the world premiere double bill of “Brundibar” and “Vedem.”. The three performances are set for March 18-20 at The Toby Theater at Newfields in Indianapolis. The production was originally planned for April 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times Leader

King’s College presents updated ‘Timon of Athens’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. King’s College is getting ready to present its 72nd Shakespeare production, and no, it’s not “Hamlet” or “Macbeth.”. It’s not “Romeo and Juliet” or “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” either. “It’s...
ATHENS, PA
Romesentinel.com

Hamilton College presents ‘Rink Life’ Saturday

CLINTON — Hamilton College Performing Arts will present “Rink Life” by Lucky Plush Productions on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. Lucky Plush Productions is a Chicago-based dance theater company led by founder and artistic director Julia Rhoads. The company creates original work recognized for its signature blend of technical choreography, casual dialogue, surprising humor, and socially relevant storytelling. “Rink Life” brings the visual aesthetics and social dynamics of 1970s roller rink culture to the stage, where relationships and storylines are as transient as the world that contains them. The script-turned-libretto is entirely spoken and sung live. As the ensemble sings full-voiced to score their experiences, they demonstrate through effort, risk, beauty, and failure that they — and we — are utterly dependent on one another.
CLINTON, NY
Cape Gazette

Film society to present Met Opera Live in HD broadcast Feb. 21

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society will present encore screenings at 1 and 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21, of the Metropolitan Opera: Live in HD broadcast of Terence Blanchard’s “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.” Screenings are held at the Cinema Art Theater and will be shown as recorded presentations after being filmed live.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy